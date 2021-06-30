Field hospital for Windhoek

30 June 2021 | Health

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has pledged N$ 1.8 million to secure a 1,500m² field hospital structure which will provide support to the medical fraternity by making additional beds available for patients currently in urgent need of hospitalization.
This is part of NBL’s partnership with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and other private sector companies to support government against the impact of Covid.
According to NBL managing director, Marco Wenk, “Namibia is faced with a dire situation as a result of the significant and alarming increase in the number of positive Covid cases over the past month. Hospitals countrywide no longer have adequate capacity and are currently facing exceptional challenges in terms of a shortage of equipment, medication and especially hospital beds.”
The field hospital set-up will comprise a 1,500m² structure located next to the Windhoek Central Hospital, which will be able to accommodate 70 patients. The overall site is of such a size that it would allow for a phase 2 extension to the field hospital, should it be required.
The structure set-up began yesterday (29 June).
In addition to the 70-bed field hospital donated by NBL, the O&L Group has pledged an amount of N$1 million to secure 63 tons of oxygen.

