Fighting against hunger together

Hope Village is a long-term placement facility for children that currently cares for 85 children. Photo Republikein

Besides causing a variety of devastating disruptions to livelihoods and economies worldwide, Covid-19 placed many countries in overwhelming levels of hunger, with the United Nations World Food Programme reporting that the greatest concentration of need is in Africa.

In Namibia, Bank Windhoek proactively supported government’s Covid-19 response in various areas, but most importantly, the bank supplied nutritious food to vulnerable communities to boost their immune systems to fight the disease.

The bank partnered with various charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who received over N$100 000 towards their various feeding schemes countrywide. A few of these are:

• Bank Windhoek sponsored the annual World Food Day in October 2020 in Ondangwa, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform. The day highlights global efforts to combat world hunger, raises awareness of world food challenges, promotes unity, and strengthens solidarity in fighting hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.

• Bank Windhoek committed to supporting the Hope Village with food for six months. Hope Village is a long-term placement facility for children that currently cares for 85 children.

• In 2020, Bank Windhoek sponsored food parcels to the SOS Children’s Village Ondangwa branch, which comprises 12 houses where 96 children and young people currently receive care. The organisation has various programmes that include family strengthening and care at the Villages in Windhoek, Ondangwa, and Tsumeb.

• The Ungulumbashe Community Centre in Windhoek caters for and supports children and vulnerable people in their community by providing nutritional, educational, and humanitarian services. To keep their doors open, the centre is dependent on the immediate community members around Okahandja Park, Katutura and donations from corporates such as Bank Windhoek.

• The majority of Daures constituency residents are subsistence farmers and craft sellers; Bank Windhoek assisted with feeding 150 vulnerable households.

• Nurturing Ground Community Mobilisation Project is situated in the Osipita Village, Oshikoto Region and was registered as an NGO 14 years ago. The project’s founder, Taura Iifo, teaches children and provides food to the elderly and orphans. The project also focuses on women empowerment ventures such as tailoring, basket weaving, and small and medium-sized enterprises workshops.

• The Outjo community’s economy was seriously affected by the tourism industry's slump during the lockdown period. Bank Windhoek partnered with the Outjo municipality through the Counsellor Feeding Programme by donating food parcels to 440 residents, of which 380 are senior citizens.

“In 2021, we aim to continue journeying together with Namibians toward a brighter future,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

