Fighting cervical cancer together

HPV: Why you should get tested

15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.
HPV is sexually transmitted, but penetrative sex is not required for transmission. Skin-to-skin genital contact is a well-recognized mode of transmission.
HPV infections usually clear up without any intervention within a few months after acquisition.
A small proportion of infections with certain types of HPV (HPV 16 & HPV 18 most commonly) can persist and progress to cervical cancer, especially with recurring infection and suppressed immune system (HIV+ individuals).
Cervical cancer is by far the most common HPV-related disease. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection.
The infection with certain HPV types also causes a proportion of cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx, which are preventable using similar primary prevention strategies as those for cervical cancer.

Why test?
Cervical cancer screening involves testing for pre-cancer and cancer among women who have no symptoms and may feel perfectly healthy.
Traditionally a “Pap smear” or “Pap test” was conducted (most commonly known to women in Namibia), however advances in screening today allows for women with access to alternative screening methods as mentioned below.
When screening detects pre-cancerous lesions, these can easily be treated and cancer can be avoided. Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage and treatment has a high potential for cure.
Because pre-cancerous lesions take many years to develop, screening is recommended for every sexually active woman from age 25 and regularly afterwards (frequency depends on the screening test used).
For women living with HIV who are sexually active, screening should be done earlier, as soon as they know their HIV status. Screening has to be linked to access to treatment and management of positive screening tests. Screening without proper management is not ethical.

Screening types
There are three different types of screening tests that are currently recommended by WHO and are available in Namibia:
1. HPV testing for high-risk HPV types is a bit more costly and primarily used with medical aid and private clients;
2. Visual inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) that is now primarily conducted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services in lower income settings;
3. Conventional (Pap) test and liquid-based cytology (LBC) are commonly still used in the wider setting (also with CAN).
Results and further treatment (if necessary) will be guided by the Cancer Association of Namibia’s medical team once results are given (or by your regular preferred medical service provider).

Warning signs
• Blood spots or light bleeding between or following a period.
• Menstrual bleeding that is longer and heavier than usual.
• Bleeding after intercourse, douching, or a pelvic examination.
• Increased vaginal discharge.
• Pain during sexual intercourse.
• Bleeding after menopause.
• Unexplained, persistent pelvic and/or back pain.

Where can I go for screening?
Visit your nearest Ministry of Health and Social Service clinic or health centre for screening or advisory where to go, or contact the Cancer Association of Namibia to visit their regular clinics or be part of the National Cancer Outreach Programme of CAN when they visit your town or region once a year.
See your private doctor (GP) or gynaecologist for a screening or referral.
Remember that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable, treatable and most curable cancer forms if detected early. Let’s take stance in 2021 and save Namibian women from this disease!

Similar News

 

NamBTS needs your blood

11 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) announced an extreme blood shortage at the end of 2020, and pleads with Namibians to donate blood....

Covid stats in the spotlight

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Minor amendments to Covid-19 regulations

5 days ago - 13 January 2021 | Health

The measures announced on 23 December 2020 to control and prevent Covid-19 lapse at midnight tonight, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula saying earlier today...

Beste MIV-behandelingsopsies vir pasgeborenes

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Health

Navorsers van die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) is op soek na die veiligste en doeltreffendste behandeling vir babas met ’n hoё risiko om MIV op te...

Another set of wheels for EMA

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

EMA Rescue Service recently received their second ambulance for Windhoek and that will serve the public and assist everyone in case of an emergency, no...

Hepatitis-E slows down

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new hepatitis-E fatalities have been reported in Namibia since 3 March, when the death toll stood at 65. The Covid-19 pandemic has...

Children face trifecta of threats amidst Covid

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] for the direct consequence of the Covid-19 itself, children face interruption in essentialservices and increasing poverty and inequality.During the World Children’s Day...

Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

1 month - 20 November 2020 | Health

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on...

Namibia included in international diabetes program

2 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

TB-studie werp lig op siekte ontwikkeling

2 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Latest News

Now is the time to...

11 hours ago | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

12 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

14 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

1 day - 18 January 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Flooding worries continue

2 days ago - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Load More