Fill up and earn

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.

Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase their chance of getting 10c or more in cash back from FNB, for every litre filled up on a monthly basis.

“In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, this campaign comes at a time when the business industry faces economic challenges, a time when saving on fuel rates may be a welcome relief,” says Philip Chapman, FNB Executive Officer: Commercial.

“We encourage existing and potential new customers to apply for their Commercial Card to enjoy these benefits.”

The FNB Commercial Card can be used to pay for fuel, oil replacement, repairs and maintenance.

“There are numerous other benefits of the Commercial Card such as the fact that it is the only fleet card in Namibia, accepted in all African countries,” Chapman said.

The use of this card leads to improved and monitored fleet management. The card is also accessible via Chip & PIN for enhanced security and the PIN can be changed at any FNB ATM while an In-contact Message is sent for all transactions. There is also an Interest free period as well as Auto Online reporting system.

Customers will receive an email to educate them on the rebate system per litre of fuel that companies and individuals filled up with.



