Film and theatre awards postponed

Camilla Jo-Ann Daries received the award for the best female actor for her performance in the short film Baxu and The Giants. Photo IMDB.com

The Namibian Theatre and Film Awards that honour talent in local theatre and film productions, will return in 2022 to allow filmmakers and external theatre makers to create material for submission.

The awards, founded in 2010 by the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) and the Namibia Film Commission celebrate and recognise theatre and film practitioners, as well as all those who have contributed to the development of performing arts in Namibia.

NTN Public Relations Officer Desiree Mentor said as a result of the pandemic and the national lockdown, filmmakers were unable to create material that would eventually be shown at the NTN. “We'll be able to establish a path forward and communicate it to the public once all of the stakeholders have a chance to sit down together,” she said.

She added that the awards had been postponed rather than cancelled due to the current global situation. “Social gatherings have been severely limited and that is what theatre is all about; the opportunity to see live performances and large crowds gathered in one place.”

At the last Namibian Theatre and Film Awards held in 2019, Senga Brockerhoff won three awards, namely best theatre director, best musical and best play; 10-year-old Camilla Jo-Ann Daries received the award for the best female actor for her performance in the short film Baxu and The Giants; and Oshoveli Shipoh won the best film director and narrative film awards for the film Hairareb. – Nampa

