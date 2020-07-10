Finances handicap 2018 CoW housing plans…
… while yet another project is launched
10 July 2020 | Local News
A City of Windhoek (CoW) housing initiative of two years ago is yet to materialise, with the
municipality laying the blame on financial constraints.
This comes along with a new housing initiative that was launched in the capital last week that aims
to see 1 200 houses being constructed in a number of informal settlements.
According to CoW communication manager Harold Akwenye, the implementation of the 2018
program was delayed due to a lack of funds and budget approval from government. Windhoek
Express reported in September 2018, that the envisioned project would cost close to N$150 million.
At the launch of the development back then, former mayor Muesee Kazapua said that the current
low income housing market does not cater for ultra-ultra-low and ultra-low income residents, stating
that 63% of residents in the capital on the waiting list for housing earn less than N$3 000 a month.
Akwenye said on Thursday that while the affordable housing program was approved by council in
March 2019, “this project has been parked due to budget constraints to give impetus to the Informal
Settlement Upgrading pilot project”.
However, he said that the project launched last week “still aligns with the City’s affordable housing
program as it targets the same areas earmarked for its own initiatives”, adding that it is expected
that 600 houses will be completed by June 2021 and a further 600 by June 2022.
These houses will be erected in Onyika, Havana Proper, Freedomland A and B, and Greenwell
Matongo D.
With regards to the project that was put on hold, Windhoek Express reported in 2018 that the City
said persons falling in the ultra-ultra-low income bracket can afford the repayment of a property
(excluding erf) of N$100 000 over 20 years, which translates into a repayment of N$1 100 every
month. It was also recommended in 2018 that no standalone erf be provided to the ultra-ultra-low
segment. “This segment of beneficiaries must be housed in high density residential homes where
multiple beneficiaries share one erf, making the price of the serviced erf affordable,” Windhoek
Express reported.
The new project that was launched in the capital last week is a joint initiative between the Khomas
Regional Council, the Windhoek municipality, the National Housing Enterprises and the Ministry of
Urban and Rural Development in a bid to transform the informal settlements in Namibia through
formalization, upgrading and the provision of homes for ultra-low income residents.