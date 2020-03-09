Financial inclusion for women

09 March 2020

International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made in terms of banking innovation towards financial inclusion for women.
In some sub-Saharan African countries, more adults have mobile bank accounts than traditional ones. While this is good news, only 58% of women worldwide had bank accounts compared to 65% of men according to research done by the World Bank.
According to Alna Booysen, FNB Head of Premium, in recent years, studies show that when a woman controls her own finances, she invests in the health, nutrition, and education of her family - investments that drive inter-generational change with a ripple effect in her community. At the macro level, expanding financial inclusion for women has a profound impact on overall economic growth and community development globally. It is evident that to achieve full financial wellbeing today, women need financial solutions that go far beyond loans, including transactional capability, savings, wealth creation and optimization, as well as protection products in the event of an unforeseen event.
For women, and low-income women in particular, savings accounts can be a game-changer by allowing them to build more financial security for themselves and their families, to grow their businesses, and to cope with emergencies. However, women often face barriers to accessing a safe place to save due to mobility and time constraints.
“Digital banking can make it easier for women to save or transact. This is important as women are much more likely to work in the informal economy and receive payments in cash,” she says. Women are also more likely to invest their money in their family’s wellbeing. All these factors increase financial stability, which empowers women to craft paths that lead to better health, education and economic outcomes for communities and societies ultimately.
Digital banking is a great option for women because it allows for financial inclusivity across the board. “As we celebrate Women’s month this March, FirstRand Namibia, through FNB and OUTsurance, continues to embrace the broadest possible definition of financial inclusion for women—not just access to services, not just credit, but meaningful use of valuable and innovative financial products and services to build security and prosperity. With this mission in mind, we would be well on our way to closing the gender gap and helping all women and reach their full financial potential.”


