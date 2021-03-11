Financial support for local charities
Buy a ticket and win big!
11 March 2021 | Local News
If you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’re
giving, you also stand the chance of winning a house at Omeya valued at N$2.7 million!
ChariTree is a privately owned, 100% Namibian company providing a fundraising platform for not-
for-profit (NPO) and welfare organisations (WO), addressing donor needs by providing legitimate,
pre-qualified NPOs and WOs with support, all while giving donors peace of mind that their donations
will be applied as intended.
“The greatest leap forward is opening the Namibian charities to an international audience,” says
Shahil Morar of ChariTree because tickets can be bought online from anywhere in the world.
Charities benefitting from this round, include the Cancer Association, the Autism Association the
Namibia, Lebensschule Rehoboth and Môreson Special School.
The first prize is a house at Omeya, which includes transfer fees and a year’s levies. “If there is a
renter in the house, the new owners can continue to rent the property,” Morar added.
Other amazing prizes include Aone Smart Lighting worth N$45 000, an exclusive holiday experience
by the Gondwana Collection and many more. There are also early bird draws throughout, but even if
you win one of those prizes, you still stand the chance of winning that first prize!
Tickets cost N$1 000 each and are available online at www.ChariTree.com.na or via the PayToday
app. Card payments and EFTs are also accepted.
Moreover, you can decide which charity you would like to support.
So, don’t delay since there are only a limited amount of tickets available.
For more info and draw dates, check out the ChariTree Namibia Facebook page.