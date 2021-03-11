Financial support for local charities

Buy a ticket and win big!

11 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
If you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’re
giving, you also stand the chance of winning a house at Omeya valued at N$2.7 million!
ChariTree is a privately owned, 100% Namibian company providing a fundraising platform for not-
for-profit (NPO) and welfare organisations (WO), addressing donor needs by providing legitimate,
pre-qualified NPOs and WOs with support, all while giving donors peace of mind that their donations
will be applied as intended.
“The greatest leap forward is opening the Namibian charities to an international audience,” says
Shahil Morar of ChariTree because tickets can be bought online from anywhere in the world.
Charities benefitting from this round, include the Cancer Association, the Autism Association the
Namibia, Lebensschule Rehoboth and Môreson Special School.
The first prize is a house at Omeya, which includes transfer fees and a year’s levies. “If there is a
renter in the house, the new owners can continue to rent the property,” Morar added.
Other amazing prizes include Aone Smart Lighting worth N$45 000, an exclusive holiday experience
by the Gondwana Collection and many more. There are also early bird draws throughout, but even if
you win one of those prizes, you still stand the chance of winning that first prize!
Tickets cost N$1 000 each and are available online at www.ChariTree.com.na or via the PayToday
app. Card payments and EFTs are also accepted.
Moreover, you can decide which charity you would like to support.
So, don’t delay since there are only a limited amount of tickets available.
For more info and draw dates, check out the ChariTree Namibia Facebook page.

Similar News

 

Menstrual essentials for school girls

1 day - 09 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

City pays its dues

1 week ago - 02 March 2021 | Local News

Mayor Job Amupanda said on Tuesday night that the City of Windhoek’s cash flow is still under severe constraints. “As part of our Credit Control Policy we...

Municipal audit soon

1 week ago - 25 February 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.The aim is to verify that information...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

2 weeks ago - 18 February 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Surrogacy case spotlights dangerous loopholes

3 weeks ago - 16 February 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Canadian woman’s failed attempt to adopt twins born to a Namibian surrogate mother early last year has placed the lack of surrogacy...

Chinese sister cities donate to Covid fight

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] donations were received from various sister cities in China towards the City of Windhoek’sCovid-19 response. While the bulk thereof was received last...

Nuwe jaar bring nuwe hoop

1 month - 21 January 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] een entrepreneur wink ’n nuwe toekoms ná hy lank vir werk gesoek het. Hy bied nou selfs ’nwerksgeleentheid vir iemand aan.Liaan van...

Lunch is served

1 month - 18 January 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Namibian project first for Africa

3 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Local News

Man’s best friend has always played a significant role in humanity’s wellbeing.This time, a fascinating angle arose when the University of Namibia (UNAM) School of...

New e-portal for Windhoek residents

3 months ago - 23 November 2020 | Local News

The City of Windhoek recently launched a new client e-portal platform to access online statements.The e-portal is a secure, modern and easy way to access...

Latest News

Around the globe in seven...

11th of March 10:45 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another...

18 hours ago | Accidents

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the...

GDP graduates share their stories

19 hours ago | Banking

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which...

Youth learn about cattle judging

20 hours ago | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

22 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Bursaries for worthy students

23 hours ago | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Minibus collision claims a life

23 hours ago | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Menstrual essentials for school girls

1 day - 09 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

Load More