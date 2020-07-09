Finding symmetry in chaos

How artists kept themselves busy during quarantine

09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Nina van Zyl

The group exhibition While In Quarantine opens at the Namibian Arts Association Gallery in the capital next week.
Artists are the lenses through which we make sense of the world. They interpret events, the destruction and the noise, and convert it into a tangible meaning. They create. And with their creation, they allow us to recognise our own emotions and views through the process of observation.
When the world comes to a halt, understanding how our lives have been changed is an immeasurable task. We look to our artists again, to let us see what they saw, to let us feel what they felt. And in this way, we make sense of the seemingly senseless, we see in the stories they tell a familiarity that soothes or unsettles but ultimately brings understanding.
2020 held many surprises, but none as great as the Covid-19 pandemic that pressed pause to everyday life around the globe. The unthinkable is the new normal and again we look to our artists to lay out the landmarks and reflect on the process.
In an attempt to find symmetry in chaos, the Namibian Arts Association asked local artists and creators to share their works from the period of the nationwide lockdown. The result is While In Quarantine, a group exhibition of the creative mind grappling with chaos.
Participating artists are Alexandra Agenbach, Barbara Bohlke, David Smaruj, Denzil Beukes, Elsarien Gaes, Heidi Louw, Hage Mukwendje, Ina Maria Shikongo, John Kalunda, Kudzanai Katerere, Lukas Amakali, Marianne Chapman, Marie van der Merwe, Mateus Alfeus, Mechthild Merdes, Naudano Hamunyela, Neige Moongo, Nicky Marais, Shawn van Eeden, Tina Basson, Urte Remmert and Wayne Goliath.
The opening takes place at 16:00 on 14 July and can be viewed until the 30th. Opening times are Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. View the collection at the gallery located in the Old Grüner Kranz Complex. Info: 061 302 261, 081 774 3832 of [email protected] Keep in mind that all Covid-19 regulations apply.

