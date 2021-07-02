Finland, EU help against Covid fight

The donation arrived in Namibia on a special cargo flight light night. Photos contributed The EU is responding to an urgent appeal from Namibia for assistance in the fight against Covid.

Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in Namibia, the government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation submitted a request for support to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In light of this the GRN expresses its gratitude for the prompt response from Finland that agreed to donate urgently-needed personal protection equipment to aid in the fight against the pandemic, and to the European Commission for logistical support.

Based on the emergency assistance requested by the Namibian authorities from the European Union member states, Finland is donating 2.36 million masks, 200 000 protective visors, 30 000 medical gowns, 100 000 syringes and 189 000 swabs to Namibia.

“It is disheartening to see Namibia’s health system under severe strain, and that the hospitals are overwhelmed with coping with the high number of Covid-19 patients. Finland wants to stand in solidarity with the people of Namibia,” said Matti Karvanen, Deputy Head of the Finnish Mission to Namibia and Chargé d´Affaires.

The material assistance is delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as part of the European Union’s joint efforts in fighting against the pandemic. The European Commission is coordinating the pooling of assistance and supports member states in the arrangement of logistics and in transport costs.

“The EU is responding to an urgent appeal from the people of Namibia,” EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila. said “Through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, we can coordinate and expedite the delivery of life-saving assistance to countries such as Namibia, demonstrating the solidarity of the people of the EU with those countries facing massive challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

