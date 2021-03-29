Fire destroys Windhoek joinery

29 March 2021 | Disasters

The Strödike joinery in Windhoek in Prosperita burned down to the ground over the weekend.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, with the fire brigade being alerted of the fire at around 06:00. However, by the time they arrived on the scene, not much could be saved.
The extinguishing operation lasted around three hours and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Owner Jens Strödike founded the joinery around ten years ago and built it up from scratch.
“I just can’t believe it. I built the business with my sweat and blood, and now I can't go to work because there’s nothing left,” Strödike said.
What makes the incident even worse are the numerous pieces of antique furniture that were damaged by the fire. “The furniture was damaged in a house that burned down in December. I restored them and notified the owners on Friday that they could pick them up today [Monday].”

