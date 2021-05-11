Fire safety measures every homeowner should implement

It is impossible to predict if and when a fire might strike, which makes it all the more important for homeowners to have all the necessary safety precautions in place. Photo Pixabay

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is impossible to predict if and when such a disaster might strike, which makes it all the more important for homeowners to have all the necessary safety precautions in place to minimise the potential harm.

“If a fire is not handled correctly, it can have a devastating outcome,” says Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett. “Not only does it put your family at risk, but it can create severe damage to the property as well. Investing in a smoke dictator and fire extinguisher are good ways to minimise these risks. Saving the number of your closest fire department in your phonebook is another vital part of being prepared for an emergency.”

To help homeowners become better prepared, RE/MAX shares a few basic home safety precautions against an unexpected fire outbreak.



• Create a home evacuation plan

Homeowners should take the time to create and practice an evacuation plan in the event of a fire. Though this might not seem necessary for a small household, Goslett encourages all homeowners, at the very least, to have a short discussion with everyone in the home during which they outline a rough exit plan that is simple enough for all to understand and execute in times of panic.

Those who want to be more thorough should draw a rough sketch of the floor plan of the home. On this floor plan, outline two exit routes for every room within the home and designate a single meeting spot outside of the home. If applicable, create an alternative route for those with disabilities. To make sure everyone remembers the exit plan, practice this exit strategy with everyone in the home at least twice a year.



• Check your fire extinguisher regularly

All homeowners should invest in a fire extinguisher and keep this in an easily accessible area in the home. The fire extinguisher should be inspected at least once a month to ensure that it is in a fully operational state. Things to look out for when doing this inspection include any noticeable damage, leakage, changes in the pressure gauge and corrosion.



• Review your insurance policy

Homeowners should review their home and household content insurance policy to see if they are covered against fire risk and what might be excluded from their policy. Those who live in high-risk zones might consider taking out a more comprehensive policy to guard against loss in the case of a fire.

When reviewing their policy, homeowners should also decide what material possessions in the home are worth trying to rescue before a fire gets to them and which can be easily replaced once their household insurance claim pays out. Items such as photo albums and other sentimental objects could be kept in a fire-proof safe for peace of mind.



“Being prepared for a potential runaway fire may not seem like a pressing matter right now, but homeowners should consider how quickly these kinds of disasters can occur. In a situation like this, time will be working against you. Being prepared can help minimise harm and get you and your family away from danger before any serious injury occurs,” Goslett concludes.

