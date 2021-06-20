First couple to be jabbed in June
20 June 2021 | Health
Namibia’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June.
Geingos made this statement during a discussion with Dr Willie Bruwer, a pulmonologist at Lady Pohamba hospital, and the couple’s physician who treated them during their bout with Covid-19.
Geingos said the current plan “is to vaccinate on 29 June” based on the four-week waiting period after clearing the Covid-19 infection.
The discussion on Friday forms part of the First Lady’s work to address the third wave crisis that has engulfed Namibia, and to tackle crucial information and misinformation on Covid-19.
“We are losing too many lives to Covid-19. This is a crisis,” she announced last week.
Geingos said for the next three weeks her social media accounts will be dedicated to “fighting misinformation and amplifying public health messaging from the ministry of health and social services”.
She has engaged the hashtags #DoYourPart #BeSafe #BeKind and #BeInformed as part of the public awareness drive.
Geingos and Bruwer on Friday underlined that the decision by the first couple to delay their vaccinations until now were not related to anti-vaccination sentiments. She emphasised she is “not an anti-vaxxer” and that she and her family had discussed getting vaccinated before Covid-19 struck. Their contraction of the disease put those plans on hold.
“Neither of us have an anti-vaxx philosophy. We wanted to get vaccinated.”
She admitted that “in hindsight, I should have vaccinated earlier”.
Bruwer stressed on Friday that the available vaccines in Namibia “are very effective. We should use them to try and get as many people as possible vaccinated. Because ultimately the vaccine is the thing that will get us out of trouble.”
Get vaccinated
Bruwer underscored that apart from the third wave, which has taken a heavy toll on health services and the lives of Namibians, the only way to prevent a potentially deadlier fourth wave, is to get vaccinated. “The only proven way to get out of this, is to get vaccinated.”
He added that while a fully vaccinated person can contract the virus, they “don’t end up in hospital. That is what we want to do with the vaccine. We want to prevent hospitalisations; we want to prevent death.”
He pointed out that in other parts of the world, where vaccination rates have shot up to 60% to 70% or higher of the population, death rates have dropped significantly and life is returning to normal.
Bruwer explained that a vaccine does not provide a shield that prevents infection but trains the immune system to “recognise the virus and to kill it without overreacting”.
Emotional scars
Geingos also addressed the emotional impact of the pandemic. “There were nights I would wake up and it felt like I was woken up by adrenaline. It was probably just anxiety,” she said.
Bruwer confirmed that depression and anxiety might be “one of the lasting effects in our health care system, will be the psychiatric effects. The PTSD, the generalised anxiety.”
He explained that many patients are “suddenly confronted with a disease where you have to confront your own mortality, because that is all you see”.
He underlined that the majority of patients survive the disease, but the “emotional and psychosocial impact is tremendous. I think the emotional scars we will have from this will be a tremendous problem going forward in the years to come.”
Bruwer emphasised that while the fatalities seem high due to the high number of infections, the statistics show that death from Covid-19 is rare.