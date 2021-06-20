First couple to be jabbed in June

20 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

Namibia’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June.
Geingos made this statement during a discussion with Dr Willie Bruwer, a pulmonologist at Lady Pohamba hospital, and the couple’s physician who treated them during their bout with Covid-19.
Geingos said the current plan “is to vaccinate on 29 June” based on the four-week waiting period after clearing the Covid-19 infection.
The discussion on Friday forms part of the First Lady’s work to address the third wave crisis that has engulfed Namibia, and to tackle crucial information and misinformation on Covid-19.
“We are losing too many lives to Covid-19. This is a crisis,” she announced last week.
Geingos said for the next three weeks her social media accounts will be dedicated to “fighting misinformation and amplifying public health messaging from the ministry of health and social services”.
She has engaged the hashtags #DoYourPart #BeSafe #BeKind and #BeInformed as part of the public awareness drive.
Geingos and Bruwer on Friday underlined that the decision by the first couple to delay their vaccinations until now were not related to anti-vaccination sentiments. She emphasised she is “not an anti-vaxxer” and that she and her family had discussed getting vaccinated before Covid-19 struck. Their contraction of the disease put those plans on hold.
“Neither of us have an anti-vaxx philosophy. We wanted to get vaccinated.”
She admitted that “in hindsight, I should have vaccinated earlier”.
Bruwer stressed on Friday that the available vaccines in Namibia “are very effective. We should use them to try and get as many people as possible vaccinated. Because ultimately the vaccine is the thing that will get us out of trouble.”
Get vaccinated
Bruwer underscored that apart from the third wave, which has taken a heavy toll on health services and the lives of Namibians, the only way to prevent a potentially deadlier fourth wave, is to get vaccinated. “The only proven way to get out of this, is to get vaccinated.”
He added that while a fully vaccinated person can contract the virus, they “don’t end up in hospital. That is what we want to do with the vaccine. We want to prevent hospitalisations; we want to prevent death.”
He pointed out that in other parts of the world, where vaccination rates have shot up to 60% to 70% or higher of the population, death rates have dropped significantly and life is returning to normal.
Bruwer explained that a vaccine does not provide a shield that prevents infection but trains the immune system to “recognise the virus and to kill it without overreacting”.
Emotional scars
Geingos also addressed the emotional impact of the pandemic. “There were nights I would wake up and it felt like I was woken up by adrenaline. It was probably just anxiety,” she said.
Bruwer confirmed that depression and anxiety might be “one of the lasting effects in our health care system, will be the psychiatric effects. The PTSD, the generalised anxiety.”
He explained that many patients are “suddenly confronted with a disease where you have to confront your own mortality, because that is all you see”.
He underlined that the majority of patients survive the disease, but the “emotional and psychosocial impact is tremendous. I think the emotional scars we will have from this will be a tremendous problem going forward in the years to come.”
Bruwer emphasised that while the fatalities seem high due to the high number of infections, the statistics show that death from Covid-19 is rare.

Similar News

 

The unspoken trauma of the third wave

1 hour ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest hit

1 day - 20 June 2021 | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health...

More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

4 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the...

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

5 days ago - 16 June 2021 | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

More ventilators for MoHSS

6 days ago - 15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

Covid and cancer: What to do

1 week ago - 14 June 2021 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

PPE for healthcare workers

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The US government donated medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies worth N$4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The equipment has...

Another ALI cohort graduates

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health

1 week ago - 08 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

It’s time for action

2 weeks ago - 02 June 2021 | Health

28 May marked the fourth official annual commemoration and celebration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day (MHHD) in Namibia.This year the celebration took place in...

Latest News

Expecting the unexpected

1 hour ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaPregnancy is a special period full of joy and anticipation. Unfortunately, for many expectant mothers, the Covid-19 pandemic has clouded this...

WE mourns the passing of...

1 hour ago | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

No future for fossil fuels

1 hour ago | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

2 hours ago | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Understanding livestock licks and feed...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaLivestock farming has become more costly, and one of the costliest undertakings is livestock feed and lick supplementation.Some of the predisposing factors...

What to do when a...

2 hours ago | Life Style

When leasing a property, tenants are required to receive the permission of their landlords before they may bring a pet into the home.Landlords ought to...

Climate change investment needed now

6 hours ago | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

First couple to be jabbed...

22 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

1 day - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Load More