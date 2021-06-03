First-ever Africa Day Concert - live!
Enjoyed online continent-wide
03 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The one-our long online concert from the rooftop of FNB Namibia’s headquarters @Parkside in Windhoek, was streamed simultaneously on FNB’s social media platforms to over 6 000 viewers across the continent.
Five participating countries each featured two artists covering a variety of genres, showcasing just how varied Africa's music is. From the soothing sounds of Eswatini’s Sands and Velemseni, something more traditional from Lesotho’s Ntate Stunna and Botala ba Linare, and Botswana’s interdisciplinary collaboration between KhoiSan and Mophato Dance Theatre, to Ghana’s contemporary Yaw Tog and Cina Soul, and ending with explosive Kwaito and Afro-pop from host-country Namibia's Top Cheri and PDK.
The concert was preceded by a week-long run-up consisting of virtual introductions to African artists from various disciplines including poetry, fine art, acting, comedy and fashion to honour the contribution of the arts to our proud African heritage.
Watch party
While the milestone online concert was being streamed live, FNB Namibia also hosted a watch party in where, in adhering to Covid regulations, 50 staff members and local celebrities enjoyed the concert on a big screen.
“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” said Tracy Eagles, FNB Namibia Chief Marketing Officer.
“Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes – and on Africa Day we once again utilized the digital space to we bring our customers and all Africans, a concert like never before”.
If you missed the show, you can still catch it here.