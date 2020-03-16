First-ever basketball symposium

16 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) under the auspices of the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and in collaboration with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, hosted the first-ever Namibian School Basketball Symposium on Friday.
Held at the DHPS, the program aimed to bring essence to NBF motto “united under one footprint” and saw different coaches from various backgrounds coming together in an interactive environment to share ideas and opinions.
Two sessions, a practical session in the morning and a theory session in the afternoon, were held. Guest instructors were present to guide the local coaches. Giving sessions were national team coaches director Manuel Carballo, former FIBA referee and basketball expert Charles Nyambe, while German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) basketball expert Mr. Albin was present as representative of the German Olympic Sports Confederation.
“Coaches need to grasp such opportunities when they are presented to them, because a coach never stops learning,” said Thandi Boois, one of the participating coaches.
Coaching the U/16 and U/19 girls’ teams at the Windhoek International School (WIS), Boois said she enjoyed the morning sessions as they offered a practicality that required the coaches to take part in the drills.
As this event is a venture into growing the sport, NBF development officer Malakia Matias was happy to see the turnout of 50 coaches and players from Eros and Mandume Primary School taking part. “It is not every day that local coaches are exposed to international styles of coaching, so this was a very necessary initiative from the two countries to unite and push the development agenda.”
The theory sessions also touched on how to attract more girls to the sport. Such topics are an indication of the federation’s desire to develop the sport holistically and not just focus on one area.
All coaches present were awarded a coach’s starter kit, which included a basketball, a whistle, a pump an extra needle, and as well as a certificate.
The event was made possible through the support the DOSB, the German Federal Foreign Office, the Deutsche Basketball Bund (DBB) and the Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation.

Similar News

 

Top swimming at Oanob

3 days ago - 12 March 2020 | Sports

The 13th Pointbreak Open Water Swim took place at Lake Oanob Resort last Sunday, with organisers saying the dam was a sight to behold, with...

Top tennis at junior tourney

4 days ago - 11 March 2020 | Sports

The T02 NTA Junior Tournament was held in Windhoek last weekend, with 91 entries received. The biggest participating group, were the U/10s, with 15 players...

No sprinting to Olympics

4 days ago - 11 March 2020 | Sports

No Namibian athlete reached the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard to participate in this year’s event.This follows after the third leg of the Crystal Gold...

Barthés Trophy postponed

5 days ago - 10 March 2020 | Sports

Namibian u20 rugby players who were ready to attend the Barthés Trophy in Kenya in April, will have to wait after the event was...

Local gymnasts heading to Egypt

5 days ago - 10 March 2020 | Sports

The junior national gymnastics team left Namibia for Egypt on Monday to compete in the African Gymnastic Championships taking place there from 10 to 15...

Shots galore at first NASP shoot

6 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Sports

A total of 117 archers from 12 schools/clubs competed at the National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) shoot at St George’s sports fields on...

Good start to HopSol league

6 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Sports

The first games of the fourth season of the HopSol Youth Football League took place at the SKW over the weekend, with teams scoring exceptional...

Coast wins bowls tournament

6 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Sports

On 7 and 8 March, the Shrikes hosted the annual Inland versus Coast Bowls tournament at Rossmund Bowling Club in Swakopmund.Eighteen players from the Coast...

Everyone’s heading to Midgard

6 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Sports

Midgard is the place to be this coming Saturday for the second Cycling Kids Namibia event. The Cycling Kids Namibia Series consist of 4 events,...

Diergaardt returns to national rugby

1 week ago - 06 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) officially announced the reappointment of Johan Diergaardt as the substantive National Rugby team coach until the 2023 Rugby World Cup,...

Latest News

Isuzu brei D-Max 250 reeks...

2 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk Gallowitz Toe General Motors – wat Isuzu bakkies plaaslik versprei het – in 2017 uit SA onttrek, was Isuzu-eienaars bekommerd dat die...

City sued

2 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the...

Students receive assistance through integrated...

2 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Education

A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) commits to create internship opportunities for students and...

CAN cancels global meeting

2 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Health

While no case of the Corona virus has been recorded in Namibia, the planned Afri-CAN: Cancer in Africa connect meeting has been postponed to later...

Namibia receives water support

2 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Duitsland staan stil te midde...

3 days ago - 12 March 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Namibiër wat tans in München in Duitsland woon, sê burgers weet nie meer watter kant toe nie, te midde van winkels wat...

Help clean up Reho tomorrow

3 days ago - 12 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) will hold a clean-up action on Friday and has urged residents to also clean their surroundings then.The clean-up campaign will...

RTC reacts to water tank...

3 days ago - 12 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) came under fire this week after removing of a water tank that was placed in an informal...

Martha makes a clean sweep

3 days ago - 12 March 2020 | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary...

Load More