First-ever basketball symposium

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) under the auspices of the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and in collaboration with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, hosted the first-ever Namibian School Basketball Symposium on Friday.

Held at the DHPS, the program aimed to bring essence to NBF motto “united under one footprint” and saw different coaches from various backgrounds coming together in an interactive environment to share ideas and opinions.

Two sessions, a practical session in the morning and a theory session in the afternoon, were held. Guest instructors were present to guide the local coaches. Giving sessions were national team coaches director Manuel Carballo, former FIBA referee and basketball expert Charles Nyambe, while German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) basketball expert Mr. Albin was present as representative of the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

“Coaches need to grasp such opportunities when they are presented to them, because a coach never stops learning,” said Thandi Boois, one of the participating coaches.

Coaching the U/16 and U/19 girls’ teams at the Windhoek International School (WIS), Boois said she enjoyed the morning sessions as they offered a practicality that required the coaches to take part in the drills.

As this event is a venture into growing the sport, NBF development officer Malakia Matias was happy to see the turnout of 50 coaches and players from Eros and Mandume Primary School taking part. “It is not every day that local coaches are exposed to international styles of coaching, so this was a very necessary initiative from the two countries to unite and push the development agenda.”

The theory sessions also touched on how to attract more girls to the sport. Such topics are an indication of the federation’s desire to develop the sport holistically and not just focus on one area.

All coaches present were awarded a coach’s starter kit, which included a basketball, a whistle, a pump an extra needle, and as well as a certificate.

The event was made possible through the support the DOSB, the German Federal Foreign Office, the Deutsche Basketball Bund (DBB) and the Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation.

