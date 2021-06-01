First for local wheelchair basketball

National team selected

01 June 2021 | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 September 2021.
The Namibia Wheelchair Basketball Federation recently hosted a four-day high performance camp where national team selectors put players through their paces for selection for the 3x3 national wheelchair team.
The four athletes selected are Ingo David, Termus Nangolo, Roodly Gowaseb and Kamenye Kapuma, while the reserves are Mitch de Walt, Pedro Nghishiewete and Sebastian Joseph.
Rahgoo, who is based in the United Kingdom, said that the African qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games will mark Namibia’s first international participation, and will also provide those involved with an opportunity to represent Namibia and grow the sport in the country.
“The selection of the team was based on individual performances at the camp, coaches’ feedback and video analysis, which was used in making the final decision on which athletes will represent Namibia at the 3x3 qualifiers,” he said.
He added that due to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation ruling that teams may only take four athletes to the qualifiers or Commonwealth Games, the selection process was very difficult and saw a lot of talented players being left out.
“Athletes selected are expected to commit to training twice a week either individually or in a small group, in line with Covid-19 regulations. Commiserations to those not selected. Please continue to train as you could be called up to the squad at any time,” Raghoo said, adding that their preparations will be ramped up as the competition date nears. – Nampa

Similar News

 

NFA hopes to go ahead

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Futsal play-offs this weekend

1 week ago - 21 May 2021 | Sports

Teams participating in the Namibian Futsal league will compete for the play-off spots as the league reaches its final stages this weekend.Launched in April for...

NESA ready for CS:GO 2021

2 weeks ago - 18 May 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2) national tournaments.Registrations for...

Safeguarding children in sports

2 weeks ago - 17 May 2021 | Sports

GIZ’s Sports 4 Development in Africa regional project hosted a workshop at Heja Lodge last week focusing on Safeguarding Training for Facilitators.Education and sports officers...

Youngsters train with local soccer great

2 weeks ago - 17 May 2021 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and...

Bowling on a roll

3 weeks ago - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local coaches

3 weeks ago - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Support our Paralympians

3 weeks ago - 10 May 2021 | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Two slots for Namibians at Paralympic Games

3 weeks ago - 07 May 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) received two slots for track and field events at the 2021 Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan from 24 August...

Soccer: World Cup qualifiers postponed

3 weeks ago - 06 May 2021 | Sports

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers that were due to be...

Latest News

New tech programme launched ...

22 hours ago | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] to 200 digital kits will be awarded to eligible youth after successful completion of theTech2Startup programme.The programme is a two-week blended programme...

First for local wheelchair basketball

23 hours ago | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation –...

23 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

NFA hopes to go ahead

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Sien Bay, Majozi en Early...

1 day - 01 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment

SA-sangeres Janie Bay se splinternuwe enkelsnit “My Lief” is onlangs deur Warner Music South Africa vrygestel, met die video van dié treffer wat pas uitgereik...

Two nights of dressing up...

1 day - 01 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose of entertainment. According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

Load More