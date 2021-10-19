First rain forecast from today
Isolated showers are expected in the Zambezi, the two Kavango, eastern areas of Otjozondjupa and the Omaheke regions as from today. In addition, strong winds will prevail in the interior.
According to the Namibian met office, it will be partly cloudy and very hot in the eastern parts of the country, with the prediction that Windhoek may receive rain tomorrow and on Thursday.
This is consistent with numerous weather forecasting services indicating that from tomorrow (Wednesday) there is a chance of scattered showers in Namibia.
In the meantime, meteorologists have warned that a cyclone system has developed across the Atlantic Ocean, which will pass west of Southern Africa during its waning phase. This will likely create a “wild season transition that will bring thundershowers” to Southern Africa as from tomorrow.
The non-governmental organisation LandWater, which scientifically analyses and interprets satellite images, warns that the cyclone system could mean strong gusts of wind from the west for Namibia, while it could bring more rain to neighbouring South Africa.
Although it is still uncertain how much rain Namibia will receive from this system, it is expected that a second and third upper trough system will follow this first one.
“This is an evolving picture and things can turn ‘bad’ in Namibia rather quickly,” LandWater warned.
LandWater explained that the current system is developing in three phases, which means it can build up to “trigger extensive, high-volume rains over large parts of Southern Africa”.
According to LandWater, the western areas of South Africa can expect rain from tomorrow (Wednesday), which will start moving east by Friday, while the forecast for Namibia is still somewhat uncertain. As Namibia’s weather may start developing in the east, Botswana and possibly Zimbabwe may also receive extensive rains due to the system.
This can repeat in the week of 25 October and again from 1 November, with a second and third system.
Meanwhile, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in its latest outlook of 14 October predicts an 87% chance that La Niña conditions will prevail between December and February 2022. According to NOAA, La Niña conditions have already been established and are expected to show moderate strength. NOAA will issue a new outlook on 11 November.