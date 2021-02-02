First ranking shoot done and dusted

02 February 2021 | Sports

The first National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was held at the Outjo Sports field last weekend and hosted by Moria Private School where 16 Butts and 3D animals were awaiting the archers.
Due to Covid-19, strict regulations and protocols were in place to secure the safety of everyone entering the premises. Although no spectators were allowed, there was excitement and expectation among the archers.
After registration, arrows filled the butts as 61 archers from ten schools/clubs competed against each other.
NASP archers had completed three Bulls Eye Rounds and one 3D Animal Round. The Adult Archery Group (AAG) completed one of each.
During the course of the shoot, tummies were filled and thirst was quenched in the hot weather at Moria’s kiosk.
As soon as the last scores had been entered, archers stared putting equipment away. Unfortunately, no prize-giving could take place due to Covid-19 regulations.

The final results were as follows (gold, silver, bronze respectively)

Junior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds: Wynand Olivier (Moira); Luke Estrela (St. Paul’s College); and Kian Sebastiaan du Plessis (Berg-Op)

Junior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op); Juanita Janse van Rensburg (Moira); and Chané Janse van Rensburg (Moira)

Senior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds: Damian Beukes (St. Paul’s College); Andila Jaarsak (Community Hope School); and Anderson Naimab (Community Hope School)

Senior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds: Alyssa van Zijl (Pro-Ed Akademie); Kyra Nghishekwa (St. Paul’s College); and Belinda Cronje (Moira)

Junior Boys Animal Round: Wynand Olivier (Moira); John Swaartz (Community Hope School); and Luke Estrela (St. Paul’s College)

Junior Girls Animal Round: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op); Chané Janse van Rensburg (Moira); and Juanita Janse van Rensburg (Moira)

Senior Boys Animal Round: Damian Beukes (St. Paul’s College); Burton Weakley (Windhoek High School); and Delron Gaoseb (Community Hope School)

Senior Girls Animal Round: Sunel Weakley (Windhoek High School); Belinda Cronje (Moira); and Alyssa van Zijl (Pro-Ed Akademie)

Junior Boys Overall: Wynand Olivier (Moira); Luke Estrela (St. Paul’s College); and Kian Sebastiaan du Plessis (Berg-Op)

Junior Girls Overall: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op); Juanita Janse van Rensburg (Moira); and Chané Janse van Rensburg (Moira)

Senior Boys Overall: Damian Beukes (St. Paul’s College); Burton Weakley (Windhoek High School); and Andila Jaarsak (Community Hope School)

Senior Girls Overall: Alyssa van Zijl (Pro-Ed Akademie); Belinda Cronje (Moira); and Kyra Nghishekwa (St. Paul’s College)

AAG Ladies: Christie Agenbach; Ronelle Raes; and Michelle Botha
AAG Men: Johan Raes; John Wamback; and Avelino Jose

Moria thanks all the schools, parents and archers who participated, as well as all the Basic Archery Instructors who spent his or her Saturday in the sun making sure everyone is safe and sound.
The next ranking shoot is on 27 February 2021 at WHS in Windhoek.

