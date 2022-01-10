First showers of the year
10 January 2022 | Weather
The Namibian Met Office has asked that people take the necessary precautions, as the possibility of heavy showers in the far north-eastern parts of the country could continue throughout the coming week.
Stefan Naudé reported the following rain figures for Katima Mulilo on the “Reën in Namibia” Facebook page: Thursday 89 mm, Friday 31 mm and Saturday 52 mm. This came after the open market at Katima Mulilo had already been flooded on 31 December after heavy showers of three to four hours.
On Saturday, the first rain of the year also fell in Oniipa near Ondangwa. “This is good news for our mahangu crops,” was Sakaria Kandenge's reaction.
At Rundu, 4 mm was measured on Friday. 24 mm as reported at Tsumeb and 8.5 mm at Tsumeb Airport, while Grootfontein received 20 mm and Kombat 17 mm on Saturday night.
Parts of Windhoek received the first rain for the new year on Saturday, with seemingly the highest precipitation being 8 mm measured in Eros. Academia measured 6 mm, Avis and Klein Windhoek 5 mm, Pionierspark, Doradopark and Suiderhof each received 4 mm and the Nubuamis Hills plots got 1 mm. Cimbebasia and Hochland Park received 4.5 mm, while later in the evening it started to rain lightly at Elisenheim.
“I danced barefoot in the rain and it was wonderful!” Rina Bronkhorst-Mans said.
In the South, 3 mm was measured at Keetmanshoop and 10 mm in the Westdene neighbourhood of the town.
Charlton Hill posted a video of the Orange River around 26 km from Rosh Pinah on “Reën in Namibië” on Friday, saying “The Orange River is still rising.” - [email protected]