FirstRand appoints Kapeng as Treasurer

05 August 2020 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the appointment of Selma Kapeng (pictured) as the new Group Treasurer and member of the FirstRand Executive Committee, effective 1 October 2020. Having accumulated treasury related experience early in her career at the Bank of Namibia and later heading up RMB Global Markets and the Foreign Exchange Product House, Kapeng will assist in further building on FirstRand’s market leading position. FirstRand Namibia CEO designate Conrad Dempsey, congratulated Kapeng on her appointment, saying: “The next few years in FirstRand Namibia will be both challenging and exciting. We know that Kapeng’s expertise will help further build our business and a better Namibia”.

