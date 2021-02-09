Fistball action at the coast this weekend

Fistball action returns this weekend. Photo contributed

After a three-month break, the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League kicks off at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) at 08:00 on Saturday.

Based on the rankings from the previous national tournament, the cup tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups fighting for top accolades.

Participating teams comprise three teams from Cohen Fistball Club (CFC); a team each from Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS); two from Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW); and two from SFC.

While the best two teams in each group advance to the Category A semi-finals, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Category B semi-finals.

As with the national tournament, three youth teams from SKW and hosts SFC will play against each other. All matches will be contested according to time and not sets.



Looking back

The reigning Category A cup champions, CFC 1, will hope for another title. However, boosted by returnee Viggo von Scheliha, who has a decade of international experience playing abroad, SKW 1 may see a few upsets going into the tournament.

“The previous finals were always competitive, and we hope for the same come match day," said Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

He added that if SFC does not qualify for the Category A semi-finals, the hosts have another chance to win the Category B title.

“The players from the coast hold the National Cup and the League Championship title in Category B, and thus they have a chance to reclaim bragging rights.”

With Covid-19 regulations in place and after a well-deserved three-month break, the players and clubs have given their assurances that they are ready to compete.

"We foresee the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League to be yet another exciting season since it allows local fistball players to get back into the game and hone their skills after a challenging 2020 season.”

