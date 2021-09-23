Fistball action is back!

Tom Hancock from SKW 2 in action during a previous match.

After five months of non-activity, the Bank Windhoek Fistball League returns with playoffs on Saturday (25 September) starting at the SKW Fistball Arena in Windhoek at 08:30.

The match day sees league champions in both category A and B taking each other on.

Two years ago, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) came out on top in Category A, while rivals Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), won Category B. “This time, it is difficult to say who will win. We will have to wait come match day,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

The championship log leaders, CFC 1, will meet fourth-placed CFC 2 in the first semi-final of Category A. After that, SKW 1, who occupy the second spot, will face third-placed SFC 1 for qualification in the finals.

Category B will witness SKW 2, SFC 2, and CFC 3 fighting for bragging rights.

Minz added that Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), SFC 3, and SKW 3 could not enter their teams this time due to player availability.

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League Playoffs for the Category B championship will be determined in a round-robin format. In contrast, the semi-final duels and the Category B encounters will be based on the best five sets.

Participating teams in Category A will battle for glory according to the best out of seven sets.

With all COVID-19 measures in place, Minz said that match arrangements are in place and that the players are ready to perform.



