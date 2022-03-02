Fistball league kicks off in Windhoek this weekend

Christoph Kubirske from SKW 1 setting the ball for his spiker. Photo contributed

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first round takes place at the SKW fields in Windhoek on Saturday, where nine adult teams and six youth teams will battle it out.

In addition to the reigning champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), SKW 1 are also favourites for the upcoming season in Category A. “However, CFC 2 and SFC 1 are teams that look set to challenge for the title this season. We can expect a few surprises,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 2) has established themselves as the absolute elite team in Category B. With seven league and cup victories over the past six years, the team from the coast is the favourite for the championship in this division.

“In the group stage, two sets are played to 11 points. Each set counts one point. After the preliminary round, the two best-placed teams in each group meet in a semi-final. The same goes for the third and fourth-placed teams,” Minz said.

CFC 1, CFC 2, SFC 2, SKW 2 and SKW 4 will play against each other in Group A, while Group B consists of SKW 1, SFC 1, CFC 3, and SKW 3.

Two u/16 teams from SKW and one from SFC will duel in a round-robin league format. The matches will be contested on a best out of five sets basis.

