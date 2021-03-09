Fistball on the cards this weekend

09 March 2021 | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season.
The Bank Windhoek Fistball League kicks off this years’ contest at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) in the capital, with the first fixtures for this season starting on Saturday (13 March) at 08:30.
The Cup Tournament, known as the season curtain-raiser, will see seven teams divided into two groups, compete for top honours based on the previous National Tournament rankings.
Coastal-based SFC is placed in Group A, while Group B comprises two teams from CFC who will battle it out for bragging rights against SFC 2 and SKW 2.
“The anticipation for the start of the league is enormous because the championship did not take place in 2020 due to Covid-19,” Fistball Association of Namibia's Media Officer, Helmo Minz, said.
He added that with all Covid-19 regulations in place, the players and clubs are ready to put in great performances this season.
All matches take place in three sets per game, and each set won earns one point in the group stage. The first two top teams will advance to the Category A semi-finals, while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in the Category B semi-finals after the preliminary round in each group.
The semi-final matches are played best out of three sets up to 11 points.

