Fistball teams ready to battle it out

SKW’s Claudia Schlettwein pictured in action. Photo contributed

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament takes place at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) at 8:30 in Windhoek this Saturday.

On match day, hosts CFC 1 and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 2 are favourites for the Category A and B titles. The Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz, said that CFC 1 and SFC 2 are defending champions in their respective categories. “However, the newly crowned League B Champions, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 2, are highly motivated.”

Comprising eight teams, the National Cup Tournament places teams in groupings based on their standings from the previous tournament.

CFC’s first team, who have won the national tournament six times in the last seven years, will meet CFC 2, SKW 2, and Team 2011 in Group A. “Team 2011 will consist of players that represented Namibia at the 2011 World Championship in Austria,” said Minz.

Group B sees SKW 1, SFC 1, SFC2, and CFC 3 play against each other for top honours. Minz added that SKW 1 should be more assertive than in the play-offs; hence the record champions can also have legitimate hopes of winning the state cup.

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament also see two youth teams from SKW compete against each other.

The awards ceremony for the national tournament and the league takes place after the finals are settled.



