Fists and balls to fly

The second round in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League takes place at the SKW Fistball arena in Windhoek on Saturday as from 08:00.

Come match day, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) will want to increase its lead on the table, while SKW 1 will try to close the gap. The competition for third and fourth places will also be exhilarating since the vibrant Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) will try to surprise a few teams. For the first time since introducing the new league structure in 2018, ten teams will compete.



Group A

In Group A, CFC 1, CFC 2, SFC 3, SKW 3 and DTS will battle it out for maximum points. The favourites in the group are log leaders CFC 1. CFC’s second team, who will have stronger defenders during match day, promise to do everything in their power to advance to the semi-finals of Category A.

“It is pleasing to see that the hosts SKW are sending a third team into the race again after five years,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.



Group B

In Group B, boosted by home turf advantage, SKW 1, SFC 1, SFC 2, SKW 2, and CFC 3 will battle it out for top honours. After a sturdy performance by SFC 1 on the first match, the ambitious team can also be expected to win the group. SKW, however, will still be on their guard and will not underestimate their opponents.

In the group stages, two sets will be played in each set, equalling a single point. In the semi-finals and finals of both categories, the best out of three sets will apply. Two youth games between SKW 1 and SKW 2 will also take part in the second round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League.

