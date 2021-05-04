Fitness training for soccer players

Tura Magic, AC Boxing take hands

Tura Magic players will attend weekly fitness and conditioning training session with the African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy. Photo Nampa

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly fitness and conditioning training session.

AC founder Immanuel Moses and Tura Magic board member Isack Hamata made the announcement at the Katutura Hospital tennis courts on Tuesday, where the training sessions will take place.

“We are going to formalise this relationship soon. For now, we are looking at working with AC to get our team well-conditioned and physically fit for the transitional league as well as the upcoming MTC-NFA Cup Aweh. This will lay the groundwork for the establishment of Tura Magic Boxing Club that will fall under AC Boxing and Fitness Academy,” Hamata said.

Speaking at the end of the first training session, AC Boxing and Fitness Academy head trainer Martin Nangombe said he is impressed by the level of commitment from the football players. “It was a great trial run; the players showed hard work, commitment and discipline. They did what we asked them to do. We are looking at having these guys for a longer period. We are also looking forward to working with not only this club, but many other teams as well,” Nangombe said.

He added that fitness is not only for sportsmen and women, but for any person who wants to live a healthy lifestyle.

Magic coach Fortune Eichab said his team had been struggling with fitness during the resumption of the transitional league, hence the decision to train with AC once a week. “These players do not do any extra work in their training regime, we only focus on ball work and tactics. We brought them here so that they can build their muscles. This will give us an advantage over other teams as we approach the beginning of the MTC-NFA Cup,” he said. – Nampa



