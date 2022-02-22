Five new concessionaires for Sperrgiebiet

HAN hosts congress

Tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta pictured at the HAN gala held in Lüderitz. Photos Estelle Fleidl The HAN gala dinner was held at Kolmanskop.

Lüderitz • Frank Steffen



The Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) held their congress in the coastal town last week, culminating in a prize giving that set the scene for what is to come in the Namibian tourism sector in the near future.

The optimistic approach by HAN’s chief executive Gitta Paetzold was also exhibited by the majority of attendants along with the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Pohamba Shifeta.

The congress was aimed at reviving the tourism sector with a view towards welcoming visitors back to Namibia post-Covid.

The MEFT gave this effort impetus by announcing five new concessionaires for the Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park along the coast in the southern Namib Desert.

The concessions were awarded to Bernd Roemer (Roter Kamm), Theunis Keulder (Bogenfels Coast & Mining), P Head (Kolmanskop Ghost Town), Rudolph Dausab (Northern Sand & Sea) and Tony Bessinger (Orange River).

All these concessionaires have committed towards the upkeep of the routes and environment that have been assigned and entrusted to them.

Regional councillor Suzan Ndjaleka said she was looking forward to inviting more guests into this part of the country. “The way in which the concessions were advertised and the applications evaluated, before they were awarded, was transparent. I must congratulate the minister and his team for the manner in which this process was conducted.”



Damper on development

Shifeta rued the fact that Covid-19 had put a damper on a development that started under his guidance as far back as 2018 and 2019, when the Tsau //Khaeb Park was destined to be opened to the public.

The minister and his staff assured HAN of their support, hoping that the association would continue to further Namibia as a tourism destination. He said that this was a time when the tourism sector needed to come together and “face a new tourism environment post-Covid” as a united front, “strengthen FENATA and all tourism-related organisations”.

Speaking at the congress, was researcher, lecturer and environmentalist Dr Antje Burke, who was at pains to emphasise the fact that the Sperrgebiet’s immense biodiversity has remained largely intact exactly because of the mining area having remained inaccessible to tourists – in some cases, plants are endemic to this small part of the world: “This statement is a bit of a conundrum, but it is a fact that mining did not take place all over the area and that was a saviour of the local fauna and flora.” The concessionaires’ presentations largely placed emphasis on maintaining this exquisite part of Namibia in order to save it for generations to come.

Repeated allegories served different speakers, who interpreted this new start in and around Lüderitz as the actual starting point for Namibia as a whole. It was thus a pleasant surprise, when Namibia’s former Miss Universe, Michelle McClean, joined the event (courtesy of the O&L-Group).

Speaking to Namibia Media Holdings’ Tourismus team and specifically addressing the attendees during the gala event on Saturday evening, she made it clear that she would do everything in her power to revive this ailing sector and “even bring investors to Namibia”.

She extended an open invitation to any and all tourism operators to come up with new ideas that she could support, help develop and sell to the American tourism market.

The prize giving took place as part of the gala event in the old ballroom at Kolmanskop. The collection of eco-awards that were handed out covering 2019, 2020 and 2021 confirmed that the tourism sector had stuck to its guns against all odds.

Shifting the event to this historical site served as the setting for an event that encouraged the “telling of stories”. Veteran tourism operators and story tellers such as Crispin Clay, Asser Mukapili and Marion Schelkele not only shared delightful and humorous memories, but inspired a new train of thought designed to better share “Destination Namibia”. This was the approach throughout Saturday, with HAN encouraging congress attendees to explore this part of the country and find little treasures.

