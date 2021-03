Five PMRs for FNB

FNB Namibia received five PMR Awards – three diamond and two gold awards. “We are honoured by these awards and are especially grateful to our customers for their continued trust and confidence in FNB,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager. Pictured FLTR are Alna Booysen, Jerome Namaseb, Elsoline Hendricks, Fanie Steenkamp and Natasha Winkler. Photo contributed