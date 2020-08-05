Fleet upgrade for city cops

Some of the new vehicles for the City Police. Photo Nampa

In the past 5 years, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) has allocated N$177.2 million to the City of Windhoek towards road maintenance and traffic law enforcement, said RFA chief executive Ali Ipinge, at the handover of vehicles and road safety equipment valued at N$20 million to the City Police in the capital.

Ipinge said over the past five years, RFA allocated N$86.4 million towards roads maintenance and a further N$90.8 million for traffic law enforcement within the City. “In the current year, N$15 million has been allocated towards road maintenance and N$20.1 million to law enforcement, which funded the 39 vehicles as well as speed cameras, and 50 alcohol testing apparatus.

“Funds from the RFA are allocated to various approved authorities, including all traffic law enforcement agencies in Namibia, as provided for in the RFA Act. These recipients are the traffic law enforcement units of the City of Windhoek, Henties Bay, Keetmanshoop, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Katima Mulilo and the Namibian Police (NamPol) Traffic Division,” he said.

Ipinge said that available statistics show that car crashes in Windhoek have declined by 27%, injuries by 40% and fatalities by 15% over the past year. However, the detection of driving under the influence of alcohol has increased by 36%.

“RFA’s investments into the traffic law enforcement is producing the desired results. Last year’s festive season statistics show that traffic accidents declined by 3.8% whilst fatalities declined by 11.3%. This tells us that we are finally getting positive returns on our traffic law enforcement investments,” Ipinge said.

At the same occasion, CoW’s chief executive Robert Kahimise said the Windhoek City Police was in dire need of vehicles after its 120 vehicles were declared unfit and subsequently auctioned off as per the recommendation of the audit conducted by the municipal fleet management in 2018. – Nampa

