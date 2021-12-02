Florin in fresh bid for freedom
02 December 2021 | Justice
The hearing to decide whether former chef Thomas Adolf Florin (54) – the man who butchered and cooked the bones of his wife in 1998 – should be released from prison almost 22 years after his incarceration, began in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday.
The case has been postponed for judgment to 25 February 2022.
Florin, who was 31 years old when he murdered his wife Monika, argues he is ready for release and poses no risk to society, due in part to his conversion to Christianity and his good behaviour over the past two decades.
Florin’s High Court application seeks an order for him to be released immediately on automatic remission, a technically different route to release than parole that allows a prisoner’s sentence to be shortened by one third and on certain conditions.
Florin argues he already qualified for release after serving 15 years in 2014, and says he has been behind bars “eight years longer than he should have been”.
Florin denies that he poses a risk to society if released, and has given assurances that he will return to Germany immediately upon his release.
“On this basis alone he is no risk to the Namibian public,” arguments submitted by his legal team in advance of the hearing, stated.
Florin denied guilt for more than a decade, before admitting to the crime in 2013.
The state vehemently opposes his bid for freedom by remission, arguing that Florin has no lawful right to be released on remission.
They further argue that Florin is attempting to bypass the more stringent parole process that guarantees prisoners are released when they are fully rehabilitated and no longer pose a danger to society. They also noted that a life sentence requires a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
They say Florin brought the motion for remission “either because Florin is impatient and cannot wait until he has served the minimum 25 years prescribed, or knows that he is still not ready to return to society and is still a risk to it.”
They have also asked that the court impose punitive costs against Florin, for his “frivolous and vexations litigation”.
Rehab
The court will also consider an expert witness statement from clinical psychologist Manfred Janik, dated July 2020, in which the mental health specialist says that he has treated Florin on and off since 2000.
In a 2020 assessment, submitted to court, Janik found that Florin “displayed intact behaviour over the past 20 years in prison”, and that he completed around “120 religious short courses, two years of intensive bible school, a one-year course in Christian counselling and received a qualification in Christian psychology.”
Janik concluded that Florin can be regarded as fully rehabilitated, based on his 20-year record behind bars.
“From my extended professional contact with Mr Florin, as well as my recent evaluation with him, I found nothing on a psychological level that speaks against his speedy release from prison.”
Janik highlighted that Florin is concerned about his elderly mother, who lives in Germany and is suffering from health problems. He would like to be “reunited with her to spend some time with her,” Janik wrote.
His legal team argue that denying him this right “is violating his human dignity and right to equality”, and his prolonged incarceration has subjected Florin to “inhumane and or degrading treatment or punishment.”
The case is being heard before High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele. Government prosecutor Mkhululi Khupe is acting on behalf of the state, while Celeste Coetzee is working on behalf of Florin.