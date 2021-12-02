Florin in fresh bid for freedom

02 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

The hearing to decide whether former chef Thomas Adolf Florin (54) – the man who butchered and cooked the bones of his wife in 1998 – should be released from prison almost 22 years after his incarceration, began in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday.
The case has been postponed for judgment to 25 February 2022.
Florin, who was 31 years old when he murdered his wife Monika, argues he is ready for release and poses no risk to society, due in part to his conversion to Christianity and his good behaviour over the past two decades.
Florin’s High Court application seeks an order for him to be released immediately on automatic remission, a technically different route to release than parole that allows a prisoner’s sentence to be shortened by one third and on certain conditions.
Florin argues he already qualified for release after serving 15 years in 2014, and says he has been behind bars “eight years longer than he should have been”.
Florin denies that he poses a risk to society if released, and has given assurances that he will return to Germany immediately upon his release.
“On this basis alone he is no risk to the Namibian public,” arguments submitted by his legal team in advance of the hearing, stated.
Florin denied guilt for more than a decade, before admitting to the crime in 2013.
The state vehemently opposes his bid for freedom by remission, arguing that Florin has no lawful right to be released on remission.
They further argue that Florin is attempting to bypass the more stringent parole process that guarantees prisoners are released when they are fully rehabilitated and no longer pose a danger to society. They also noted that a life sentence requires a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
They say Florin brought the motion for remission “either because Florin is impatient and cannot wait until he has served the minimum 25 years prescribed, or knows that he is still not ready to return to society and is still a risk to it.”
They have also asked that the court impose punitive costs against Florin, for his “frivolous and vexations litigation”.

Rehab
The court will also consider an expert witness statement from clinical psychologist Manfred Janik, dated July 2020, in which the mental health specialist says that he has treated Florin on and off since 2000.
In a 2020 assessment, submitted to court, Janik found that Florin “displayed intact behaviour over the past 20 years in prison”, and that he completed around “120 religious short courses, two years of intensive bible school, a one-year course in Christian counselling and received a qualification in Christian psychology.”
Janik concluded that Florin can be regarded as fully rehabilitated, based on his 20-year record behind bars.
“From my extended professional contact with Mr Florin, as well as my recent evaluation with him, I found nothing on a psychological level that speaks against his speedy release from prison.”
Janik highlighted that Florin is concerned about his elderly mother, who lives in Germany and is suffering from health problems. He would like to be “reunited with her to spend some time with her,” Janik wrote.
His legal team argue that denying him this right “is violating his human dignity and right to equality”, and his prolonged incarceration has subjected Florin to “inhumane and or degrading treatment or punishment.”
The case is being heard before High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele. Government prosecutor Mkhululi Khupe is acting on behalf of the state, while Celeste Coetzee is working on behalf of Florin.

Similar News

 

Security company owner, supervisor settle with Zimbabwean widow

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Lifers make bid for early parole

4 days ago - 28 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] men sentenced to ultra-long imprisonments including life, are battling to be released on parole after serving more than half of their jail...

Toddler’s death haunts family suing health ministry

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] father of 3-year-old Shaziriah Jacinta Mweneni du Plessis who died hours after receiving rabies shots at the Katutura State hospital in March...

Tax payers foot state’s LGBTQ discrimination

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia Equal Rights Movement on Monday called on home affairs minister Albert Kawana and government to stop abusing tax payers’ money to...

Police pay for transphobic attack

2 weeks ago - 14 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] police officer’s transphobic attack and unlawful arrest of a Namibian transgender woman five years ago, is costing the Namibian police N$50 000....

End of legal battle between CRAN, MTC in sight

3 weeks ago - 08 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) presented their final oral arguments in the High Court in Windhoek...

Home affairs defends anti-gay stance

3 weeks ago - 08 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Home Affairs ministry has acknowledged that their approach to an application for citizenship by descent for the two-year-old son of a Namibian...

Tax payers foot pricey civilian brutality payouts

4 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] are forking out at least N$900 000 to date this year to pay civilians assaulted by police and soldiers during joint police...

Investors drag ReconAfrica to court

4 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] warnings by Namibia's most experienced geologists that the chances of commercially viable oil exploration in the Kavango are zero, and ReconAfrica's oil...

Far-reaching implications of surrogacy ruling

1 month - 28 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] experts have praised a recent ruling handed down by High Court judge Thomas Masuku that has centred the rights of children over...

Latest News

Municipality plays musical chairs

10 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

12 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

12 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

16 hours ago | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Load More