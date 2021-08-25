Fly north-east – quick, quick!

25 August 2021 | Transport

FlyWestair launched its two new destinations - Rundu and Katima Mulilo - with inaugural flights for the media on Wednesday.
Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek, these new scheduled routes connect Namibians and visitors between the capital and the north-eastern regions and beyond.
FlyWestair offers two weekly flights service between Rundu and Windhoek, as well as three weekly flights between Katima Mulilo and Windhoek, opening up the region for further tourism and trade.
The introduction of these two destinations brings some relief to the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business, while also boosting the tourism industry which has been so badly affected by the pandemic.
In light of this, FlyWestair is also partnering with The Gondwana Collection and its lodges in that region.
According to FlyWestair’s CEO Henri van Schalkwyk, “FlyWestair is a proudly Namibian privately owned airline. We are committed to providing an admirable travel experience with consistent on-time performance. The opening up of these two new routes show our dedication to Namibia, to the travel and tourism industry, and we have no doubt that it will improve intra-Namibian trade as well.”

