Flying blind

Airports without navigation equipment

Hosea Kutako International Airport. Photo Wikicommons

Windhoek • Francoise Steynberg

Several local and international flights from EuroWings, Airlink and Westair were delayed, cancelled or had to be diverted to airports in other countries from Friday due to the absence of essential navigation equipment at Namibian airports.

“This resulted in passengers being stranded at Hosea Kutako International Airport, with other passengers unable to reach their destinations in Namibia,” the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) said in a media statement on Friday.

“In addition, this state of affairs is a significant safety risk and has an impact on the already faltering aviation sector,” AOPA said, adding that they had already warned the interim executive director of the Namibian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) in a letter on 29 January that aircraft approaches under instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) is no longer supported or authorised in Namibia.

“This is due to the non-calibration of airports’ meteorological equipment and navigation aids on the ground (NAVAIDS) and the unserviceability of the observation radar. The last option to perform instrument approaches at Namibian airports is no longer legal or permissible and all aircraft must take off and land according to visual flight rules,” AOPA said.



Assistance for pilots

Instrument approaches are aviation procedures that use equipment at airports to assist pilots with navigation when visibility is poor. This ensures that planes land safely.

On Friday and Saturday morning during pleasant weather, some flights could land at Hosea Kutako, but others had to be diverted to Eros airport or airports in other countries due to the rainy weather.

As a matter of urgency, AOPA already requested a meeting with all operators and regulators on 27 January due to the current rainy weather conditions.

“Pilots and operators reported several safety incidents because they could not perform instrument approaches. AOPA warned the NCCA and the Ministry of Works and Transport that their non-compliance and failure to service all instruments at Namibian airports already has and will still have extremely serious safety risks for passengers, despite the negative impact on the aviation industry and the economy,” according to AOPA’s statement.

“Furthermore, there was no consideration for alternative ways to reduce the security risks, or for the financial consequences and negative image to the public due to non-service delivery.”

AOPA believes the situation could have been avoided and is an indication of the degree of dysfunction of the regulators over aviation issues. “It is an embarrassing situation for Namibia that no state-owned airport can support landings and take-offs under instrument flight rules.

“This issue puts the public, operators and pilots in an extremely dangerous situation, above and beyond the costs, inconvenience and embarrassment that the public and the country are currently enduring,” AOPA says.

AOPA called on government to take immediate action to ensure that the issue is addressed and is not repeated.

On Saturday afternoon, a new notice was issued to pilots (Notam) that the uncallibrated meteorological equipment had been verified and that pilots could perform instrument approaches at Hosea Kutako, just without the restrictions of visual flight rules.

This does not include other airports in Namibia, but the interim executive director of NCAA, Gordon Elliot, confirmed to Republikein on Sunday that Walvis Bay Airport is next on the list.

