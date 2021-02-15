Flying blind

Airports without navigation equipment

15 February 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • Francoise Steynberg
Several local and international flights from EuroWings, Airlink and Westair were delayed, cancelled or had to be diverted to airports in other countries from Friday due to the absence of essential navigation equipment at Namibian airports.
“This resulted in passengers being stranded at Hosea Kutako International Airport, with other passengers unable to reach their destinations in Namibia,” the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) said in a media statement on Friday.
“In addition, this state of affairs is a significant safety risk and has an impact on the already faltering aviation sector,” AOPA said, adding that they had already warned the interim executive director of the Namibian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) in a letter on 29 January that aircraft approaches under instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) is no longer supported or authorised in Namibia.
“This is due to the non-calibration of airports’ meteorological equipment and navigation aids on the ground (NAVAIDS) and the unserviceability of the observation radar. The last option to perform instrument approaches at Namibian airports is no longer legal or permissible and all aircraft must take off and land according to visual flight rules,” AOPA said.

Assistance for pilots
Instrument approaches are aviation procedures that use equipment at airports to assist pilots with navigation when visibility is poor. This ensures that planes land safely.
On Friday and Saturday morning during pleasant weather, some flights could land at Hosea Kutako, but others had to be diverted to Eros airport or airports in other countries due to the rainy weather.
As a matter of urgency, AOPA already requested a meeting with all operators and regulators on 27 January due to the current rainy weather conditions.
“Pilots and operators reported several safety incidents because they could not perform instrument approaches. AOPA warned the NCCA and the Ministry of Works and Transport that their non-compliance and failure to service all instruments at Namibian airports already has and will still have extremely serious safety risks for passengers, despite the negative impact on the aviation industry and the economy,” according to AOPA’s statement.
“Furthermore, there was no consideration for alternative ways to reduce the security risks, or for the financial consequences and negative image to the public due to non-service delivery.”
AOPA believes the situation could have been avoided and is an indication of the degree of dysfunction of the regulators over aviation issues. “It is an embarrassing situation for Namibia that no state-owned airport can support landings and take-offs under instrument flight rules.
“This issue puts the public, operators and pilots in an extremely dangerous situation, above and beyond the costs, inconvenience and embarrassment that the public and the country are currently enduring,” AOPA says.
AOPA called on government to take immediate action to ensure that the issue is addressed and is not repeated.
On Saturday afternoon, a new notice was issued to pilots (Notam) that the uncallibrated meteorological equipment had been verified and that pilots could perform instrument approaches at Hosea Kutako, just without the restrictions of visual flight rules.
This does not include other airports in Namibia, but the interim executive director of NCAA, Gordon Elliot, confirmed to Republikein on Sunday that Walvis Bay Airport is next on the list.

Similar News

 

‘Aviation never understood’

1 week ago - 08 February 2021 | Transport

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner / NampaYears of mismanagement, political interference and boards of directors who have little to no idea about aviation.These allegations and more...

Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

3 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to...

Cheaper to ‘tjaila’

3 months ago - 22 October 2020 | Transport

Taxi fares will decrease to the normal rate effective from midnight tonight, thanks to the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions.Speaking at the Presidential Covid-19 public...

Air Nam flights set to resume

4 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg...

FlyWestair recommences commercial flights

4 months ago - 16 October 2020 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the take-off of their first scheduled passenger flight between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, starting on Monday,...

Welcome back, Eurowings!

4 months ago - 21 September 2020 | Transport

Swakopmund • [email protected] is a glimmer of hope for the Namibian tourism industry after the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings became the first airline to fly here...

Qatar also heading back to Windhoek

5 months ago - 17 September 2020 | Transport

Come 15 October, Qatar Airways will be flying to Windhoek three times a week again.The announcement came earlier today, and follows the decision by Eurowings...

Eurowings makes a Namibian return

5 months ago - 17 September 2020 | Transport

Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend, with the first flight landing at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday.In a media statement,...

Regional air traffic in limbo

5 months ago - 15 September 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • NMHRegional airlines that carried thousands of passengers between Windhoek, Johannesburg and Cape Town before Corona restrictions, are facing payment difficulties.Based on a proposed...

Ethiopian Airlines resumes Windhoek flights

5 months ago - 14 September 2020 | Transport

Passenger client volumes declined to 80% globally due to travel bans and restrictions that were imposed as a result of Covid-19, Namibia Airports Company (NAC)...

Latest News

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

1 hour ago | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

1 hour ago | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s...

Super athletics expected at Super...

1 hour ago | Sports

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.With...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Bowls tournament this weekend

17 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, withmatches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

San turn to UNESCO for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Popular home décor trends for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Win for RMB

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

Load More