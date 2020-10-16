FlyWestair recommences commercial flights
New route announced
16 October 2020 | Transport
According to the airline, initially there will be two scheduled flights per week designed to connect with various international airlines through Johannesburg. One such connection is with Qatar, which recently cancelled its direct flights to Windhoek.
In other news, FlyWestair also announced the restarting of its direct flights to Cape Town from Hosea Kutako International. These flights will commence on Friday, 23 October and will consist of two flights per week, every Monday and Friday.
Since introducing its international operations to Cape Town in October 2019, FlyWestair conducted more than 235 flights to Cape Town, maintaining an on-time dispatch reliability of more than 97%.
Flight frequencies between Eros and Ondangwa will increase with the addition of a mid-week flight between Eros Windhoek and Ondangwa every Wednesday, starting on 28 October 2020. This adds to the existing two flights per week on Friday and Sunday.
Ticket options
For the launch of its international schedules, FlyWestair will have fully flexible options on all tickets.
“If you book a ticket with FlyWestair it will be fully refundable and 100% flexible. There will be no cost to change your flight and you will get your money back if you cancel,” says Frederico Ribeiro, Business Development Manager for FlyWestair.
He said that this commitment gives travellers more confidence to buy tickets in the current travel environment and also demonstrates the airline’s commitment to our passengers.
Passengers who have booked tickets with FlyWestair and opted to hold their tickets will be able to rebook on the current schedules at no additional costs.
“FlyWestair is delighted to be the first airline to launch the Windhoek - Johannesburg route since the beginning of national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a 100% Namibian-owned airline, we are committed to playing our role in restarting the economy and support the local tourism sector,” says FlyWestair CEO Henri van Schalkwyk.
“Starting to fly again is a risky move in the current economic situation but one that FlyWestair deems critical and of national importance.”
Repatriation flights
Since the start of the lockdown in March 2020, Westair Aviation has conducted more than 20 repatriation flights between Namibia and South Africa, Germany and Amsterdam, carrying more than 4 000 passengers. These were passengers who urgently needed to return home or to their place of employment. Westair made it possible in the most difficult period in its more than 50-year history.
“FlyWestair would like to thank the Namibia Airports Company and the Namibian Civil Aviation Authority for its proactive and responsive service required to start operating these schedules. FlyWestair would also like to thank the general public for all the support and enthusiasm during the past months and we guarantee that we will provide the best scheduled passenger service for the coming months,” concluded van Schalkwyk.
Flights can be booked through all major travel agencies, as well as the Westair reservations office on [email protected] or online via www.flywestair.com.