FNB branches closed on Saturdays – for now

FNB Namibia announced that until 5 May 2020, all branches will be closed on Saturdays. However, the FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per operating hours should customers need to contact the bank urgently.

According to FNB Executive Officer: Points of Presence Rodney Forbes (pictured), “As a responsible corporate citizen FNB Namibia wishes to support government in all efforts to curb and stem the spread of Covid-19. We thus seek solutions that have the least impact on our employees and customers, while at the same time assisting government’s efforts in reducing the possibility of infections.”

Forbes reminded customers to only visit their branch during the week when necessary, especially those businesses making use of deposit services. “Furthermore, we continue to encourage our customers to make use of FNB’s wide range of digital banking opportunities available via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs and cash withdrawals at preferred retailers.”



