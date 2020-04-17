FNB branches closed on Saturdays – for now

17 April 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that until 5 May 2020, all branches will be closed on Saturdays. However, the FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per operating hours should customers need to contact the bank urgently.
According to FNB Executive Officer: Points of Presence Rodney Forbes (pictured), “As a responsible corporate citizen FNB Namibia wishes to support government in all efforts to curb and stem the spread of Covid-19. We thus seek solutions that have the least impact on our employees and customers, while at the same time assisting government’s efforts in reducing the possibility of infections.”
Forbes reminded customers to only visit their branch during the week when necessary, especially those businesses making use of deposit services. “Furthermore, we continue to encourage our customers to make use of FNB’s wide range of digital banking opportunities available via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs and cash withdrawals at preferred retailers.”

Similar News

 

Lower interest rates announced

1 day - 16 April 2020 | Banking

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April...

Cybercriminals on the loose

3 days ago - 15 April 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterAs the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause global fear, cybercriminals are taking advantage of this distress by trying to trick organisations and...

More HOPE for economy

1 week ago - 09 April 2020 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the establishment of HOPE – the Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency Fund, which is aimed at leveraging the group’s capacity and capabilities to...

DBN donates to relief fund

1 week ago - 08 April 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia’s chief executive Martin Inkumbi (pictured) announced that the bank donated N$1.4 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund. Speaking at...

Micro lender gets on board

1 week ago - 07 April 2020 | Banking

Letshego Namibia announced that is offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a 3-month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.Customers can...

DBN announces relief measures

1 week ago - 06 April 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) is preparing measures to give relief to borrowers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Martin Inkumbi announced....

Local bank announces repayment holidays

2 weeks ago - 31 March 2020 | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

2 weeks ago - 31 March 2020 | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

2 weeks ago - 30 March 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

Water tanks, hand sanitizers donated

2 weeks ago - 30 March 2020 | Banking

With life as we know it possibly changing, government and businesses alike should do their part. In the absence of a vaccine or cure, two...

Latest News

FNB branches closed on Saturdays...

22 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that until 5 May 2020, all branches will be closed on Saturdays. However, the FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per...

Hap in ’n japtrap –...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Dié tert herinner nogal aan yskas-kaaskoek, maar is heelwat makliker en goedkoper om te maak. Voor die winter opdaag, kan ons nog vir tyd en...

Nganate takes over the reigns

22 hours ago | Government

Newly-appointed Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate officially took over the governor’s office on Wednesday.Nganate was appointed governor of Omaheke by President Hage Geingob earlier this month,...

Lockdown clusters: Here they are

22 hours ago | Police

The country’s 14 regions have been clustered into ten zones, comprising 69 police checkpoints to enable law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce lockdown regulations.Making the...

More sanitary goods for health

22 hours ago | Health

The National Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) donated sanitary goods to the ministry of health and social services.In a statement, Nasria managing director (MD) Ndjoura...

Quite moving around, City Police...

1 day - 16 April 2020 | Police

The Windhoek City Police set up roadblocks in Windhoek to enforce Covid-19 regulations curbing the free movement of members of the public as some are...

Lower interest rates announced

1 day - 16 April 2020 | Banking

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April...

Maternal healthcare fails dismally

1 day - 16 April 2020 | Health

Most expectant mothers are confronted with myriad challenges ranging from the inability to access health facilities, being forced to deliver at home due to limited...

RA offices remain closed

1 day - 16 April 2020 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) said that all offices including the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS), transport regulations and weighbridges will remain closed until the national...

Load More