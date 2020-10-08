FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

FNB Namibia’s chief executive Erwin Tjipuka. Photo contributed

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

FNB Namibia’s chief executive Erwin Tjipuka thanked all stakeholders who contributed towards this accolade. “We thank our loyal customers who consistently support us by making use of our products and services. Without you, we would not exist.”

He also congratulated the bank’s dedicated and hardworking staff.

The winners were chosen from more than 150 countries across the globe. Careful attendance to customer needs in difficult markets and the accomplishment of better results while laying the foundations for future success were some of the determining factors.

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks.

Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. Objective criteria include growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

According to publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Joseph D. Giarraputo, the banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility. “For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFOs identify banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology.”

