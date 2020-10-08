FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

08 October 2020 | Banking

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.
FNB Namibia’s chief executive Erwin Tjipuka thanked all stakeholders who contributed towards this accolade. “We thank our loyal customers who consistently support us by making use of our products and services. Without you, we would not exist.”
He also congratulated the bank’s dedicated and hardworking staff.
The winners were chosen from more than 150 countries across the globe. Careful attendance to customer needs in difficult markets and the accomplishment of better results while laying the foundations for future success were some of the determining factors.
All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks.
Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. Objective criteria include growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.
According to publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Joseph D. Giarraputo, the banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility. “For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFOs identify banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology.”

Similar News

 

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s SME Finance

1 week ago - 01 October 2020 | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

DBN settles its first bond

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia settled DBN20 – the first bond that it issued under its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme listed on the Namibian...

Bank announces executive level changes

1 month - 01 September 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Zenaune Kamberipa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Kamberipa will be taking over from James...

Katjaerua to lead BAN for next five years

1 month - 18 August 2020 | Banking

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new chief executive for a...

Protecting yourself against cybercrime

1 month - 18 August 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterWorldwide studies indicate that approximately five billion people were active internet users in July 2020 – equal to 59% of the global...

FirstRand appoints Kapeng as Treasurer

2 months ago - 05 August 2020 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the appointment of Selma Kapeng (pictured) as the new Group Treasurer and member of the FirstRand Executive Committee, effective 1 October 2020....

Chapman to head RMB Namibia

2 months ago - 04 August 2020 | Banking

RMB Namibia announced Philip Chapman (pictured) as their new chief executive who will also serve on the FirstRand Namibia Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval....

Call, email rather than visit

2 months ago - 20 July 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia said that their branches will revert to a rotational operations model for the foreseeable future.“This means that every branch will operate on a...

Have your say here

3 months ago - 06 July 2020 | Banking

The FNB App now allows customers to log their queries, suggestions, compliments and complaints. According to FNB Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, “this is another...

Early morning deliciousness

3 months ago - 02 July 2020 | Banking

As part of Nedbank’s stakeholder engagement, the bank’s marketing and communication team treated Namibia Media Holdings staff to a hot cup of coffee and a...

Latest News

Informal settlements still in crisis...

7 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] years after the second national land conference put the spotlight on the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Namibia’s urban informal settlements, experts say...

Dís hoe vinnig brande versprei

8 hours ago | Disasters

Twintig plakkershutte word binne vyf minute vernietig.Dit is hoe vinnig brande in informele nedersettings kan versprei. Hierdie is een van die belangrikste resultate van...

FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

22 hours ago | Banking

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.FNB...

Masks and more for school...

22 hours ago | Education

Telecom Namibia handed over Covid-19 mitigating items worth N$100 000 to the minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka earlier this week.The donation consists...

Chill with Windhoek Express

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Blue waters beckon

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Sports

The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year takes place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek this coming weekend,...

Land remains a hot potato

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] scorecard on how the country has fared in terms of implementing the 40 resolutions taken two years ago at the second national...

Calling all dancers

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and...

Take a breather here!

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Tourism

After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade...

Load More