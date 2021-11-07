Focus on food

Health ministry hosts smart nutrition workshop

The health ministry concluded a two-day consultation workshop to develop smart nutrition commitments in preparation for the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 on Friday.

The summit, slated to take place on 7 and 8 December, will focus on three pillars: Universal health coverage; transforming food systems; and effectively addressing malnutrition in fragile contexts and supporting resilience.

Speaking at the closing, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said Namibia has already made progress in implementing plans for improving nutrition, adding that the most recent updated National Food and Nutrition Policy highlights key objectives to be reached by 2030. These include the reduction of the prevalence of undernourishment from 30.9% to 15%, and to maintain overweight and obesity among children under five years at below 5%.

This will be done by facilitating the provision of adequate food and nutrition for mothers and children and ensuring the optimal health and productivity of Namibians throughout their lifecycle.

The policy also commits to increasing domestic food production from 30% to 60% and enhance processing, marketing and consumption of food, to improve access to nutritious and safe food for the populace of Namibia at all times.

Shangula said the policy is supported by a costed Implementation Action Plan with clear annual targets. “We have a solid foundation from which we can advance our commitments for improvement of nutrition in Namibia,” he said.

UNICEF country representative, Rachel Odede at the same occasion said the preparation for the summit presents Namibia with an opportunity to review, strengthen and share commitments to improve nutrition in Namibia, as malnutrition remains one of the significant public health challenges.

She said it also serves as a reminder that there are only four years left to reach the World Health Assembly’s maternal, infant and young child nutrition targets of 2025. – Nampa



