‘Focus on talent identification’ - NSC

16 March 2020 | Sports

The chairperson of the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), Joel Matheus, called on those in charge of the different sport codes to stop boardroom infighting and focus on developing sports.
Matheus said this during a scholarship handover for Namibian self-taught gymnast, 12-year-old Stephanie Munageni Katusuva at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School over the weekend.
Matheus said there have been many reports in local media where people selected to run sports federations, fight with each other for positions instead of identifying talent.
“As sports leaders, we are not doing enough to unearth talent throughout the country. I appeal to the leadership of sports to stop fighting and start identifying talent,” he said, adding that those in positions of power should have an introspective look at themselves as leaders to see why it is important for them to be leaders. “We need to put our egos aside and serve the people that have put us in power. We should live by the Olympic motto which is athletes-centred,” he said.
Matheus also called on regional leadership to start paying attention to all the sport codes in their regions instead of just having one code that excels while others don’t receive the same attention.
“We should work towards having a number of sport codes competing at the National Youth Games instead of having a region only competing in one code, meaning that athletes who do not compete in that sport code will not be exposed. National federations need to penetrate the regions to search for and expose talent,” Matheus concluded. – Nampa

