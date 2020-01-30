Follow in Dr Helena’s footsteps

30 January 2020 | International

The United Nations is calling for nominations for the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize – an award which was won by Namibia’s own Dr Helena Ndume five years ago.
Dr Ndume won the award for her exemplary word as ophthalmologist in treating blindness and eye-related illnesses both in Namibia and throughout the developing world.
In that same year former President of Portugal, Mr Jorge Fernando Branco Sampaio, a leader in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in his country, was awarded that prize for men.
The prize was established in June 2014 by the UN’s General Assembly to recognise the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the organisation while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life and legacy.
First awarded in 2015, the prize recognizes two outstanding individuals every five years – one male and one female.
Laureates will be selected by a UN committee chaired by the President of the General Assembly and composed of representatives of six member states, including representatives from each of the five regional groups.
The laureates will be announced in May, with prizes awarded at UN Headquarters in New York during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on 18 July.
Nomination submissions can be found at https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/mandela_prize_2020.shtml and can be submitted to http://bit.ly/2oYYt3M in English or French until 28 February 2020.

