Food aid from Japan

Japanese ambassador Harada Hideaki, together with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Photo contributed

The Ambassador of Japan hon. Harada Hideaki, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, earlier this week signed a grant agreement for food aid by the Government of Japan.

Japan will provide food aid worth around N$42 million in support of the Namibian government’s efforts for tackling difficulties caused by the significant drought (2016-2019) and the outbreak of Covid-19.

In addition to this emergency food aid, Japan has started implementing a technical cooperation project in the northern regions, which aims to increase food production and to improve livelihood of small-scale farmers through diversification of agricultural and farm products, to provide skill training and to facilitate farmers’ access to markets.



