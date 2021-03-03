Food aid from Japan
03 March 2021 | International
Japan will provide food aid worth around N$42 million in support of the Namibian government’s efforts for tackling difficulties caused by the significant drought (2016-2019) and the outbreak of Covid-19.
In addition to this emergency food aid, Japan has started implementing a technical cooperation project in the northern regions, which aims to increase food production and to improve livelihood of small-scale farmers through diversification of agricultural and farm products, to provide skill training and to facilitate farmers’ access to markets.