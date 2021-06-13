Food, blankets for destitute families

13 June 2021 | Social Issues

RedForce Debt Management on Saturday donated food parcels and blankets to 120 families of the Tobias Hainyeko and Samora Machel constituencies valued at N$150 000. The parcel consisted of non-perishable food items including maize meal, rice, sugar, cooking oil, baking flour, canned fish and canned meat and a winter blanket.
RedForce chief executive Julius Nyamazana, said Namibia – like the rest of the world – finds itself in unfamiliar territory where Covid-19 has changed the face of the country and brought about numerous uncertainties that need to be mitigated collectively. “The risks and challenges are well articulated and the need to join hands to combat the spread of this dangerous virus is not only well known to many but calls for collective effort and unity of purpose. During this challenge we are also confronted by one of the coldest winters in a long time, which further compels us to find ways to join hands in assisting the less privileged in our society,” he said.
Nyamazana challenged other companies, especially those that trade or work with the government, to assist in mitigating impacts of the pandemic in Namibian communities. – Nampa

