Food distribution reaches San

30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post 3 of the Omaheke region, in response to Covid-19.
Handing over the food to the Omaheke region’s development planner, Elia Kavari, said the distribution is different from the San Feeding Program under the office of the prime minister and the beneficiaries must save this food.
Kavari said the beneficiaries must save the food as there is a shortage of supply to the monthly San distribution program and is uncertain when the situation will return to normal. “It is against this background that you must not sell or misuse the food as a lot of people need to benefit from this Covid food,” he urged.
Among the beneficiaries, Nampa spoke to is Rita Amses who thanked the government for thinking of them during the current hardships. “I am very thankful even though the food is too little. I have seven children and we will try our best to serve everyone here,” she said.
She added that the food has come at the right time since they have been struggling to get food due to the lockdown.
Sharing the sentiment was Sofia Anton, who said that the government came to their rescue as they cannot move around and look for jobs to sustain their families.
Another beneficiary, Ben Jacob, said it has been now two months since they last got food from the government and this will make a difference. “I am very thankful and this food should be distributed monthly,” he asked.
Ueritjiua Katjiukua also a beneficiary, said it’s a good initiative from government and he urged fellow beneficiaries not to use their food for the unintended purpose. “We are many, and not everyone is getting and some might sell this food which is not the right thing to do.”
The distribution process of food started on Wednesday in Epukiro and targeted areas such as Omaueuozonjanda, Okatuuo, Otumbonde, Otjijere among others. It is expected to end on Thursday. – Nampa

