Food drive initiative spreads hope

First National Bank and Bokomo Namibia have partnered on a food drive initiative via the FNB

Happiness Store which aims at alleviating hunger and assist the most vulnerable during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Manager, , food security has become a fragile concept during these challenging socio-economic times. “Our people have difficulty in accessing basic necessities every day this lockdown continues,” she says.

FNB Namibia recently established a HOPE (Health Optimisation in Pandemic Emergency) button on the Happiness Store and opened the opportunity for all to assist the government’s fight against Covid-19.

Bokomo Namibia is offering bags of maize meal at a discounted price and will distribute these to desperate communities. “We ask all Namibians to lend a helping hand by purchasing bags of mielie meal online for those who need it most,” said Nadia Lawrence, Head of Marketing at Bokomo Namibia.

Donations can be made from now until 31 May 2020. “The FNB HOPE Fund has committed to doubling up on all donations received. “We hope that together we can collect at least N$100 000 towards this much needed food drive initiative,” Kahivere said.

