Food drive initiative spreads hope

05 May 2020 | Business

First National Bank and Bokomo Namibia have partnered on a food drive initiative via the FNB
Happiness Store which aims at alleviating hunger and assist the most vulnerable during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Manager, , food security has become a fragile concept during these challenging socio-economic times. “Our people have difficulty in accessing basic necessities every day this lockdown continues,” she says.
FNB Namibia recently established a HOPE (Health Optimisation in Pandemic Emergency) button on the Happiness Store and opened the opportunity for all to assist the government’s fight against Covid-19.
Bokomo Namibia is offering bags of maize meal at a discounted price and will distribute these to desperate communities. “We ask all Namibians to lend a helping hand by purchasing bags of mielie meal online for those who need it most,” said Nadia Lawrence, Head of Marketing at Bokomo Namibia.
Donations can be made from now until 31 May 2020. “The FNB HOPE Fund has committed to doubling up on all donations received. “We hope that together we can collect at least N$100 000 towards this much needed food drive initiative,” Kahivere said.

Similar News

 

Millions more for Covid response

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Business

Six organisations and businesses donated a combined N$13.91 million to the office of the prime minister to help fight Covid-19.The donors included the Roads Authority...

Using tech for real estate sales

1 week ago - 28 April 2020 | Business

The lockdown has placed immense pressure on the real estate industry to innovate and find new ways to sell homes without meeting face-to-face.Though challenging, real...

Open – with new rules

1 week ago - 28 April 2020 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula,...

Charcoal company looks after employees

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Business

Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade donated food items worth N$800 000 to employees to help mitigate hunger during the lockdown.The donation consisted of maize meal, macaroni,...

Rental relief for some retailers

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] for the Covid-19 pandemic that has had an influence on all businesses countrywide, retailershave already been exposed to a multi-year recession.Oryx Properties...

EU lends helping hand

1 week ago - 23 April 2020 | Business

The European Union and the Namibian Government consulted on available EU support to Namibia, to assist the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic....

Premium discount for car insurance

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2020 | Business

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the livelihoods of many Namibians, OUTsurance has implemented a 15% premium discount on all existing vehicle insurance policies...

Get Apple tunes here now

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2020 | Business

Tech giant Apple announced on today that services will be available in 20 additional countries, while Apple Music will be available in 52 additional countries,...

Capital OKs reopening of food markets

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek announced that informal traders and vendors selling food will be allowed to operate as from tomorrow (Wednesday 22 April 2020), as...

Open markets: Here are the rules

2 weeks ago - 20 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has set regulations for the re-opening of open markets and informal trading activities to render essential services during the Covid-19...

Latest News

Namibians like to move it

6th of May 15:27 | Transport

Namibians have embraced a new sense of freedom following the easing of lockdown restrictions.While people are being subjected to screening for coronavirus at roadblocks, which...

Exchange opportunity for student teachers

6th of May 15:00 | Education

Since March 2020, the University of Bremen and the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital began cooperating in the field of teacher training as...

‘Stop applying for EIG’ -...

3 hours ago | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Tuna-tjippie-kasserol

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die sukses van ’n tuna-kasserol lê in die kontras tussen die krakerige bo-kors, borrelende kaas en romerige visvulsel. Dié resep is aangepas uit The Byrnes...

Elke bietjie help

4 hours ago | Local News

In ’n poging om te verseker dat alle Namibiërs toegang het tot nie net kos en klere nie, maar ooktegnologie, is Wikkel Namibië gebore.Volgens stigter...

Proposed road closure raise concern

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] number of municipal notices in newspapers on Tuesday, indicate plans to temporarily close fourroads in Ludwigsdorf for a period of five years.According...

Remaining relevant in the world...

5 hours ago | Local News

The impact of Covid-19 continues to devastate the global and Namibian economy, taking millions of jobs across all sectors of the economy, including media. Namibia...

Council court battle on hold

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] urgent application filed by the chief executive of the Windhoek municipal council Robert Kahimise against members of the city council has been...

Trots-Namibiese kampkos

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] sal dalk die naam Camping in Namibia herken as dié van die meesterbrein agter die Camp Rock-musiekfees wat vroeër hierdie jaar die...

Load More