Food for 200 Omaheke families

Food Parcels donated to the Omitara and Farm Blouberg communities by Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries. Photo Nampa

Deputy minister of gender equality Alexia Manombe-Ncube handed over food parcels to 200 households at Omitara and farm Blouberg in Omaheke region on Friday.

The items, donated by the Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries, are valued at N$110 000 and include a 10 kg bag of maize meal, 10 kg bag of sugar, 10 kg bag of rice, 3 kg bag of macaroni and a 10 kg bag of bread flour.

Fifty families in the Omitara informal settlement and 150 households at farm Blouberg in the Kalahari constituency each received a parcel of the food items.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsor, Virginia Pinto said it is their ministry’s conviction that the church and the state take hands. “Last year we realised with the onset of Covid-19 and the numerous shutdowns of the economy that the needs of the people would be much greater. We were very fortunate during this time to receive grants from the AHF organisation from the United States without whom we would not have been able to help so many families that are in need at this time,” she said.

According to Pinto, the church has been actively involved in various community outreach programmes through which they have assisted vulnerable families in Okahandja and Windhoek as well as donating 11 000 packets of sanitary pads to schools in the Omaheke region.

Constituency councillor of Okorukambe, Rocco Nguvauva and Kalahari Constituency Councillor, Ignatius Kariseb both expressed immense gratitude for the donations and advised the beneficiaries against selling the food items donated to them. – Nampa

