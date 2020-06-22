Food for 225 families

Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries also donated 20 food parcels to the Covid-19 Task Force to be further distributed. Photo contributed Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries recently distributed food parcels to 225 families living in the Okahandja Park informal settlement. Photo contributed

Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries recently distributed food parcels to 225 families living in the Okahandja Park informal settlement.

The church also donated 20 food parcels to the Covid-19 Task Force to be further distributed.

Each food parcel consisted of 10kg maize meal, 10kg sugar, 5kg flour, 1.5 litres cooking oil, 10kg rice and 4kg macaroni, as well as 200 reusable masks and clothing for women and children. The food parcels are intended to feed a family for at least two months.

Cornerstone Tabernacle partnered with the ADH Organisation from the USA who work toward mitigating the effects of Covid-19 throughout the USA and Africa. The ADH Organisation gave Cornerstone Tabernacle a grant to buy food to be distributed to the most needy.

“We are extremely thankful to the ADH Organisation and Cornerstone Tabernacle partners who made it possible to extend help to families who are otherwise unable to work in the informal sector,” said Prophetess Virginia Pinto. “Cornerstone Tabernacle is very aware that the church must partner with government to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. Economies around the world are in free fall and we saw this as a great opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our fellow citizens.”

Rev. Dolly Nengushe and Ingrid Rukoro of the Covid-19 Task Force, received the donation.

“We are delighted to have received the donation to distribute to the most vulnerable persons in our communities. We want to express our appreciation to Cornerstone for reaching out to the most vulnerable and for demonstrating the love of God,” said Rev. Dolly Nengushe.

The National Church Task Force (NCTF) for Covid-19 was established during the first lockdown and is a response mechanism from different independent churches and denominations who came together to mitigate and combat the spread of corona in Namibia.

The NCTF is accredited by government due to a close working relationship with the Psychosocial Response Team on Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, providing psychosocial and spiritual support as well as feeding about 150 people without shelter placed at the Khomasdal Soccer Stadium.

