Food for Beautiful Kidz

08 June 2020 | Education

Over the past four years, Alexander Forbes Financial Services partnered with Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation, in providing healthy meals to over 100 orphans and vulnerable children every day.
This year Alexander Forbes continues to contribute to the organisation and has committed N$9 000 per month to buy food for these children.
According to Beautiful Kidz project manager in Windhoek, Jennieke Kafuka-Bolier, food is a major need for the children they work with. “Many of them receive very little food at home which influences their physical and emotional development negatively. It’s wonderful to see how the daily meals, quality education and loving care help the children to be healthy and happy again,” she said.
Kafuka-Bolier added that the children now get the chance to become a positive influence in their community. “No child can learn on an empty stomach, so Alexander Forbes’ support plays a fundamental role in us being able to give the children what they need.”
She added that Alexander Forbes also helped with painting the facility’s walls and upgrading its dining area. “This year they also donated desks, chairs and files for our classroom and offices. They have really gone the extra mile.”
Despite the current pandemic, the work of Beautiful Kidz continues. “That’s why a healthy diet is important. No single food can prevent Covid-19, but a healthy diet helps build a strong immune system and this can prevent serious illness. Thanks to the support of Alexander Forbes, Beautiful Kidz is able to provide food packages to the families of the children in their care,” Kafuka-Bolier concluded.

