Food for CBD car guards

30 March 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group donated food hampers to a group of homeless car guards working in the surrounding areas of the group’s head office last Friday.
The reality of homelessness means that many do not have the means to buy or store food and during the lockdown, cannot rely on the small income they get from looking after parked cars.
The initiative was supported by Imago Dei, an NGO and third-party service provider, whom the group works with closely.
The handing out of food hampers was combined with an educational session on the pandemic and how they can be safe during the lockdown period and beyond.
“If the past has taught us anything, it is that the human spirit is strong and can overcome whatever may happen,” said group CEO Thinus Prinsloo. “Helping people who have nothing with food, can encourage self-isolation for a few weeks, and consequently help prevent the contraction of the virus.”
Knowing that this is just the tip of the iceberg, as more impoverished communities severely lack access to proper sanitation, hygiene, updated information, and medical resources, making them more susceptible to the virus, Capricorn and its subsidiaries are exploring further ways to support the national and local government and health experts to prepare and respond to meet specific community needs.
Capricorn encourages employees to be Changemakers in their communities and do whatever they can during this lockdown to connect with others by doing small acts of kindness for others.

