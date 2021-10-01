Food for thought

German embassy supports King’s Daughters, Help4Nam

The food parcels being handed over. Photo King's Daughters

The German Embassy has partnered with King’s Daughter’s Organisation and Help4Nam to support families in need with food donations in and around Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth.

A total of around N$182 000 from the embassy’s micro project fund has been made available as an immediate support measure to purchase 500 food parcels to distribute amongst households in need. The distributed items include staple foods such as maize meal, flour, pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, as well as sanitary items.

The donations are primarily aimed at helping families of former sex-workers which mostly have to live in abject poverty, with nowhere to go for support.



Partners

King’s Daughter’s - based in Katutura - supports and assists former sex-workers since 2006. The organisation tries to offer these women an alternative to the streets in a more holistic way. Its mission is to reduce sex-workers in Namibia by educating and training them to become community health counsellors. This in turn can serve for them to act as multipliers in order to help still active sex-workers to turn around their lives for the better.

Help4Nam is a UK-based charity organisation that was founded by Namibian expats. Help4Nam has been active in Namibia with the distribution of food donations, especially in the current dire situation that some Namibian families are facing. The co-operation with King’s Daughters was established during the current pandemic, when the UK charity was supporting with food parcels for the less fortunate.



