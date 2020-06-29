Food hampers for tourism employees in Zambezi

A 'mobile' store room taking food hampers to the community. Photo contributed The challenges of delivery of food parcels to small villages being overcome. Photo contributed

The Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA) and Accor’s ALL Heartist Fund have assisted 225 of the Mantis Collection’s team members and their families working in the Zambezi region, by providing food hampers to them.

The CCFA has had its hands full while tourism is on hold due to the Coronavirus, helping communities who rely on tourists for survival. An application to the ALL Heartiest Fund to help support team members in and around The Zambezi Queen Collection by Mantis (ZQC), which includes the Zambezi Queen, Ichingo Chobe River Lodge and the Chobe Princesses, was made. The fund application included helping families who live in the surrounding villages of Impalila, Kaskika and Kabulabula.

These team members are reliant on the income received from the ZQC in the form of salaries or community leases. The temporary closure of the ZQC in March this year resulted in payment of leases being stopped and the loss of the tourism income stream.

CCFA took the initiative with this donation to pack and deliver food hampers to the 225 team members. The hampers were put together in consultation with a professional dietician and are designed to feed a family of four for a month.

“Due to the loss of income from our business being closed, together with logistical problems of access to the nearest town by water being 98km away, it became essential that we deliver food to these communities,” says Adrian Gardiner, chair of CCFA. “Our thanks go to our partners, Accor and the ALL Heartist Fund, which has enabled us to support our teams and local communities.”

“The need is great,” says Di Luden, executive director of CCFA. “Without the generosity of the Accor and the ALL Heartist Fund as well as other funders, we would not be able to assist the most vulnerable. We are truly grateful that in some small way we have made a difference in the lives of the 225 families who are a vital part of the Mantis Zambezi Queen Collection team.”

