Food parcels for children with disabilities
11 May 2020 | Local News
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) reached out to the Side by Side Early
Intervention Centre in a bid to offer assistance during the second phase of Namibia’s lockdown.
The Side by Side team received essentials to distribute to parents of children with severe disabilities
and, with the help of dieticians, they could put together food parcels.
“Since children are the future of every country, TİKA decided to donate food packages to enhance
the nutrition children with disability need, especially during this difficult time,” says TİKA Windhoek
program coordinator, Özlem Güvenç.
Side by Side’s Huipie van Wyk said they are very grateful for TİKA’s support.